Advertisement
18,000+ People Joined A Waitlist For This Serum & It’s Back With A Discount
A hair growth serum that racks up an 18,000-person waitlist means one thing: This product really works, and I’m here to confirm that sentiment (as someone who’s tested more than a few of the competing hair growth products on the market).
The Act+Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum is worth the wait, and now you can get it for 25% off ahead of Cyber Monday—here’s why you should grab this hair growth serum for less while you still can.
What makes this serum special?
Plenty of scalp serums out there rely on hydration alone to produce a healthy, thriving scalp—but that’s not the full picture.
See, your scalp has a delicate microbiome that needs to be nourished, hydrated, and stimulated. At the same time, your hair follicles need to be clear and elastic for speedy hair growth—thus, why a multi-ingredient, multi-benefit scalp serum is worth the splurge.
The Act+Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum contains unique components like apple stem cells to protect the hair follicle, bamboo and pea sprouts to boost scalp elasticity, and hyaluronic acid to relieve dryness and itch on site—just to name a few.
I’ve gone through a few bottles of this scalp serum so I can tell you first-hand it really does work, whether your goals are hair growth (especially around the hairline), soothing a dry scalp, or reducing itch and irritation.
Unlike many of the other products I’ve tried, I can use this scalp serum in the morning before heading out for the day because it never leaves behind a residue. I love this small differentiator because hair growth products require dedicated use for peak results. A non-greasy residue ensure I actually apply this product every day without worrying about greasy strands.
The formula is also free from additives that hinder optimal scalp health—like synthetic fragrance and heavy silicones—so you know you’re treating your scalp with care and intention.
With all of this in mind, it’s no wonder the reviews are filled with before and after photos displaying significantly improved growth and hair quality. Given the previous hefty waitlist, I’m sure this serum won’t be in stock for long–especially when you consider the 25% markdown available ahead of Cyber Monday.
My advice? Shop now and invest in a healthy scalp—this is a step your hair will thank you for.
The takeaway
The Act+Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum is so great, it previously had 18,000 people waiting to purchase it—and I can attest that it's worth every penny. Luckily, you don't have to pay full price for your trek to healthier hair. Act + Acre's full site is 25% off through December 1. My advice: Run, don't walk, to this massive sale!
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.