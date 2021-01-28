Considering Curly Bangs? We're Obsessed Too, But Read This First

Curly Bangs: 5 Styling & Hair Care Tips To Keep Yours Springy
I feel that every time I open my Instagram, I see another fresh batch of curly bangs. By this I mean, my curly-headed friends have made the leap into bangs, and let their curls flourish. I haven’t yet made a move into curly bang territory, but every time I see the inspiration strike a friend of mine, I rethink my choices. They are just so effortlessly cool.
But, just like hair, bangs are not a monolith. (So if you attempt to steal styling tips from blunt bangs or baby bangs, you may not have the same success.) Curly bangs require their own tips and tricks to achieve the look.
Here, what the stylists say.
1. Go longer to account for shrinkage.
This comes at no surprise to anyone who has curls, but they shrink as they dry. So you’ll always want to account for shrinkage when you style or cut the hair. How short the hair gets depends on your curl type, but the general rule is the tighter the curl pattern the more it shrinks.
2. Finger style.
Skip the brush when you style: Brushes can smooth hair, which is why people encourage you to use them, but pull out your curls and stretch the texture. You may know this to be true of the rest of your hair—and stick to the scrunch method—but then grab a comb for your bangs. But if you really want to get the bouncy curly bangs that have been so popularized of late, you want to make sure you’re not stretching the hair out when wet.
Hairstylist Marcus Frances, an ambassador for hair-care brand Better Natured. suggests "using your fingers to move [the strands] into place while blow-drying on low." Brushes provide a smoother texture, while your fingers help maintain that piece-y look.
And don't be afraid to lean on products. Miko Branch, hairstylist and co-founder of natural hair care brand Miss Jessie's, suggests using a soft-hold gel (like this option) for controlling the bang, or a curl cream for achieving a fuller look. Then you can twist them how you please before allowing them to set and dry: "I recommend lightly finger styling for maximum control," says Branch. Simply separate your bangs into triangle sections, then twirl the hair around your finger piece by piece.
3. Trim when needed.
Remember earlier when we said default to longer since you’ll likely encounter some shrinkage? Well, that becomes an issue with trims—as you may feel you have to do them more frequently. The good news is that trimming bangs at home is totally doable.
Your best bet is to cut them freshly washed and dry, so you can get a precise look at where the hair falls. Then you’ll do a trick called “point cutting,” or cutting the hair vertically, rather than horizontally. Always error on the side of caution. You can go back later and snip more if you feel you haven’t gotten the ideal length.
4. Wash or spritz them more.
Your bangs will get dirty, greesy, and disheveled more often. “You may want to wash the bangs more frequently than the rest of your hair," notes Branch. "Given the direct contact that bangs have on the face, oily and unwashed bangs, paired with too much product, can cause the forehead to break out." You can do this in the morning with your face wash (literally just wash your bangs at the same time—they’re right there north of your forehead after all!) or use a hair mister and wet the roots. Then style like you would otherwise.
5. Don’t fret, they’re easy to grow out if you aren’t into them.
Let’s say you didn’t love them, or perhaps you’re just not game for the upkeep. The great thing about curly bangs is the grow-out process is effortless. "In my experience, curly bangs are actually easier to grow out. The texture in curls is pliable, and you can twist or mold them into place to morph into the rest of the hair," says Francis.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.