Your bangs will get dirty, greasy, and disheveled more often. "You may want to wash the bangs more frequently than the rest of your hair," notes Branch. "Given the direct contact that bangs have on the face, oily and unwashed bangs, paired with too much product, can cause the forehead to break out." You can do this in the morning with your face wash (literally just wash your bangs at the same time—they're right there, north of your forehead, after all!) or use a hair mister and wet the roots. Then style as you would otherwise.