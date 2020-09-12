Want To Eat Cruciferous Veggies Without Bloat? Here's An R.D.'s Advice

While many of the most well know cruciferous vegetables are complex and difficult to digest, that doesn't mean they all are: "Remember that it's not just those hard to digest foods that can provide benefit," says LeVeque.

She recommends a simple mix for getting those benefits: "Half mixed greens and, half arugula, add radish," is her go plate to for a non-bloating portion of these powerhouse veggies.

So while you may be used to reaching for those complex veggies, you can definitely feel good about eating those alternatives: "It doesn’t always have to be cauliflower rice or Brussels sprouts," she says—and if they're leading to uncomfortable bloat, then they might not be worth it all the time.

Some other options that may not lead to as much bloat? Consider watercress and bok choy. Unsure how to try these veggies? This is how Chrissy Tiegen eats arugula, and it's kinda the ideal fall salad too.