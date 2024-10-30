Skip to Content
Beauty

Got Crepey Skin? Here's How To Treat It From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye
October 30, 2024
Woman Applying Skin Cream in a Handheld Mirror
October 30, 2024

If your skin feels like fragile paper or wrinkles easily, you might be dealing with crepey skin. Now, everyone experiences this at some point thanks to the natural skin aging process, but that doesn't mean you can't encourage firmer skin from here on out. 

A hydrating body lotion is a great first step, but you should address the root cause of crepiness as well: declining collagen production. Here's how to tend to your crepey skin from the inside out.

How to treat crepey skin from the inside out

At the most basic level, crepey skin is caused by a lack of collagen and elastin in the skin—collagen makes skin look super plump, so a loss leads to that paper-thin exterior. We naturally lose collagen as we age, so that's one contributor to crepey skin we can't really control.

However, you can take preventive measures from within to make sure that process doesn't happen earlier than it needs to, most notably by taking hydrolyzed collagen supplements

These can help promote your body's natural production of collagen1 and other molecules that help the skin stay firm and taut, like elastin and fibrillin.

Aside from keeping your skin firm, they can even help support your skin's hydration levels: One double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher2 than those who did not take the supplements.

Don't settle for just any collagen supplement, though—get your money's worth by investing in high-quality hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Not sure where to look? Here are nine A+ options, all approved by a nutrition Ph.D. 

The takeaway

Crepey skin naturally comes with age, with a root cause of collagen degradation. Aside from committing to body moisturizer daily, you can ingest collagen peptides to support your internal collagen bank, which can lead to tighter, more youthful-looking skin for much longer.

Of course, this article only scratches the surface—there's much more to learn about crepey skin here if you're curious. 

