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One Diet Was Linked To Better Cognitive Function In Older Adults
You can eat well, stay active, and get enough sleep, yet still wonder what else you can do to keep your mind sharp as you age.
Nutrition is one area researchers are exploring, particularly the MIND diet, an eating pattern designed to support brain health by combining elements of the Mediterranean and DASH diets.
In a study of 8,681 older adults1, researchers examined how closely people followed this diet and how they performed on cognitive tests.
They also looked at whether physical activity played a role in the relationship.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 8,681 older adults living independently in Henan Province, China. Participants completed a food questionnaire that helped researchers assess how closely their eating habits matched the MIND diet.
They also took the Chinese version of the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), a screening test that measures areas of cognitive function, including memory, attention, and language.
The study captured a single point in time rather than following participants over several years.
That means it can reveal associations between diet and cognitive performance, but it cannot establish cause and effect.
Higher MIND diet scores were linked to better cognitive performance
Participants who followed the MIND diet more closely tended to score higher on cognitive tests. The association remained even after researchers accounted for factors such as age, education, and health conditions.
Physical activity showed a different pattern. Researchers found no meaningful association between activity levels and cognitive scores in this particular analysis, nor did they find evidence that physical activity changed the relationship between diet and cognition.
That doesn't mean exercise is unimportant for brain health. It simply means this study didn't detect a clear link between physical activity and cognitive scores in its sample.
And because researchers measured diet and cognition at the same time, they couldn't determine whether eating habits influenced cognitive function or whether other factors contributed to both.
What the MIND diet looks like in everyday life
The MIND diet focuses on foods associated with brain health, including leafy greens, other vegetables, berries, nuts, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, and olive oil. It also recommends limiting foods such as red meat, butter, cheese, fried foods, pastries, and sweets.
Wine appears in the traditional MIND diet guidelines, but there's no need to start drinking for potential brain benefits.
Many recommended foods supply nutrients that support normal brain function. Leafy greens and beans provide folate, while nuts, olive oil, and fish contribute healthy fats.
Fruits and vegetables also contain antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage.
Researchers have proposed that these nutrients may help support brain health by influencing inflammation and oxidative stress, although the current study did not test these mechanisms directly.
How to bring more MIND-friendly foods into your routine
You don't need to follow a strict meal plan to borrow ideas from the MIND diet. A few realistic ways to start include:
- Add more greens: Toss spinach or kale into a salad, soup, or omelet.
- Make room for berries: Add them to oatmeal, yogurt, or a smoothie.
- Choose more whole grains: Swap refined bread or grains for whole-grain options when you can.
- Eat more beans and nuts: Add beans to soups and salads, or keep nuts handy for a snack.
- Include fish regularly: Salmon and sardines provide omega-3 fats that support normal brain function.
Keep movement in the picture, too. Although physical activity wasn't independently associated with cognitive scores in this study, regular exercise supports cardiovascular health, sleep, and mood, all important parts of overall well-being.
The takeaway
Your grocery list could be one small part of a bigger brain-health strategy.
Older adults who followed the MIND diet more closely had higher cognitive scores, though researchers still need to establish whether the eating pattern can help preserve brain function over time.
More greens, berries, beans, and nuts are a pretty good place to begin.