80 Older Adults Tried This Brain-Healthy Diet For 12 Weeks — Here's What Happened
Forgetting a name or losing your train of thought happens to everyone.
But when memory and thinking changes become more noticeable, they can sometimes be a sign of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a decline in cognitive abilities that goes beyond typical aging but doesn't yet interfere substantially with daily life.
Could food help? In a recent randomized trial1, 80 older adults with MCI followed the MIND diet (an eating pattern based on the Mediterranean and DASH diets), with some also completing digital cognitive training.
After 12 weeks, researchers saw improvements in several areas of health.
About the study
The MIND diet emphasizes leafy greens, vegetables, berries, nuts, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, and olive oil, while limiting foods such as red meat, butter, cheese, fried foods, and sweets.
Researchers split the 80 participants into three groups.
One received MIND-based meals and snacks five days a week. Another received the same diet plus digital cognitive training, a structured program designed to exercise thinking skills. The third received neither intervention.
Researchers measured cognitive function, nutritional status, quality of life, daily functioning, and muscle strength before and after 12 weeks.
The MIND diet improved several areas of health
Both groups following the MIND-style diet improved in cognitive function, nutritional status, quality of life, and daily functioning compared with the control group.
The diet-plus-training group also improved in muscle strength, while the diet-only group did not show the same change.
This doesn't mean the brain training directly built muscle, but it suggests combining nutrition with cognitive activity may offer broader benefits than diet alone.
What this means for brain health
The findings add to research linking healthy dietary patterns with cognitive health, but they don't show that the MIND diet can prevent dementia or reverse MCI.
The trial was small, lasted just 12 weeks, and involved older adults attending daycare centers.
Longer studies with more participants are needed to see whether these benefits last and apply more broadly.
Still, the MIND diet offers a straightforward approach to eating more leafy greens, berries, whole grains, nuts, beans, and fish while cutting back on some less nutrient-dense foods.
Easy ways to try the MIND approach
You don't have to follow the diet perfectly to borrow its basics:
- Add more plants: Try berries at breakfast, leafy greens at lunch, or beans with dinner.
- Choose whole-food staples: Work in whole grains, nuts, fish, and olive oil more often.
If you or someone you love is noticing meaningful changes in memory or thinking, talk with a health care provider. They can help determine what's causing the changes and whether nutrition, cognitive training, or other support may help.
The takeaway
For older adults with MCI, 12 weeks of MIND-style eating was linked to improvements in cognition and several aspects of daily well-being. Adding cognitive training was also linked to better muscle strength.