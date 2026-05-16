This Diet May Help Build Cognitive Resilience As You Age, Study Shows
While cognitive aging is something we can slow, there are certain structural changes to the brain that are less in our control. For example, research shows that white matter lesions accumulate, cortical volume shrinks, and the hippocampus (your brain's memory hub) slowly loses density. For a long time, the assumption was that these changes would lead to cognitive decline. But emerging research suggests that's not always the case.
A new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition1 found that the MIND diet may help the brain maintain cognitive function even when age-related damage is present. Here's what you need to know about building this cognitive resiliency.
About the study
Researchers wanted to know whether diet quality could modify the relationship between brain pathology and cognitive performance. To test this, they recruited 66 older adults (ages 60–82) who were at elevated risk for dementia based on family history or their own cognitive concerns. About 65% of participants identified as Black and 73% were female (populations that are often underrepresented in brain health research despite having a higher risk of dementia).
Participants completed a food frequency questionnaire so researchers could assess overall diet quality. From those responses, the team calculated both a MIND diet score (which emphasizes brain-supportive foods like leafy greens, berries, beans, whole grains, olive oil, nuts, and fish) and a Healthy Eating Index score (which measures adherence to general U.S. dietary guidelines).
The participants also underwent MRI scans to measure markers of brain pathology associated with cognitive decline and dementia risk, including:
- White matter hyperintensities (areas of brain damage linked to vascular disease and aging)
- Hippocampal volume
- Cortical volume
Researchers then assessed memory, executive function, and overall cognitive performance.
The MIND diet appeared to buffer against cognitive decline linked to brain changes
Researchers found that participants with higher MIND diet scores tended to perform better on memory tests overall. But the most intriguing findings emerged when the team looked at how diet interacted with markers of brain pathology.
Typically, greater WMH burden is linked to worse cognitive function. But in this study, that relationship only held true for participants with low MIND diet adherence.
Among those with higher MIND diet scores, the expected cognitive hit from WMH was significantly blunted. A similar buffering pattern emerged for cortical volume: lower cortical volume predicted worse cognition, but only when MIND diet adherence was low.
This is what researchers call "cognitive resilience". This refers to the brain's ability to maintain function despite underlying pathology. And the MIND diet appeared to support it.
However, the HEI-2020 did not show this protective effect. Cognitive resilience was specific to the MIND diet.
Why the MIND diet may offer unique brain protection
The MIND diet was specifically designed for neuroprotection. It's a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH diets (the diet for lowering blood pressure), but it zeroes in on foods with the strongest evidence for brain health like leafy greens, berries, nuts, whole grains, fish, and olive oil.
These foods are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help neutralize oxidative stress, support blood-brain barrier integrity, and enhance synaptic function. The study authors suggest these mechanisms may explain the beneficial effects on cognition in ways that general healthy eating does not.
Simple ways to align your eating with the MIND diet
The MIND diet encompasses a lot of same recommendations as general healthy eating guidelines, expect it focuses on a few specific foods (and food groups) that are especially linked to brain health.
- Leafy greens: Aim for at least six servings per week, such as spinach, kale, and arugula.
- Berries: Include at least two servings per week, especially blueberries and strawberries
- Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, and pistachios all provide brain-supportive nutrients. And they make for a great snack or salad topper.
- Beans: Beans are such a great source of fiber and other phytonutrients. While it would be great to eat them daily, aim to include them in at least three meals per week.
- Whole grains: Target three or more servings daily as a steady source of fiber and energy.
- Fish: It's recommended to eat at least two servings of fatty fish (like salmon and sardines) a week. To level up your omega-3 intake, consider a targeted supplement like one of these.
- Olive oil: Olive oil should be a go-to in your kitchen. Drizzle it on salads, use it in your cooking, or even take a spoonful a day (no joke) to reap the benefits of the oil's polyphenols and monounsaturated fats.
The takeaway
Following the MIND diet may help your brain maintain function even when age-related changes are already present. Plus, this eating pattern can also support metabolic health, so it's a good move all around.