A Common Nutrient Shortfall Was Linked To 74% Higher Brain Bleed Risk
Magnesium doesn't get the attention cholesterol or blood sugar does, so a low reading on your blood work usually gets a shrug.
New research1 followed more than half a million adults whose chronically low magnesium showed up twice in a single year, then tracked who went on to have bleeding in the brain over the next five years.
The gap between the two groups was wide enough to make that overlooked line on your lab report worth a second look.
About the study
Magnesium helps your blood vessels relax, supports the lining of the vessel walls, and plays a part in how your blood clots.
Higher-magnesium diets have been tied to a lower risk of the more common type of stroke, the kind caused by a blocked vessel, but the bleeding kind has been much harder to pin down.
Instead of asking people what they ate, researchers worked from medical records and pulled everyone whose blood tests showed low magnesium twice within a single year.
Requiring two low readings, rather than one, helps rule out a temporary dip. That gave them 266,133 people.
Each one was then paired with someone whose magnesium sat in the normal range but who was otherwise similar in age, sex, existing health conditions, medications, and other lab markers, and both groups were followed for up to five years.
Anyone with a prior stroke or brain bleed, advanced kidney disease, dialysis, or a recent serious illness was left out.
Higher relative risk, small absolute numbers
People with two low readings had a 74% higher risk of a nontraumatic brain bleed, meaning bleeding in or around the brain that wasn't caused by an injury.
Bleeds were rare in both groups though, at 0.52% with low magnesium and 0.31% without, so that 74% is the gap between two small numbers.
The lower the magnesium, the stronger the pattern.
Among people whose readings fell into the severely low range, the risk was roughly double. The link looked similar in men and women, and in adults under and over 65.
The gap narrowed when researchers evened out the two groups on clotting, iron, and electrolyte problems, conditions that often accompany low magnesium and raise bleeding risk on their own.
RELATED READ: Yes, Creatine Is A Brain Health Supplement—Here's Why
What a low reading may actually be telling you
Low magnesium might contribute something on its own, or it might simply mark someone who is less well overall.
Low readings tend to travel with a heavier load of illness, trouble eating well, certain medications, and changes in how the kidneys and gut handle minerals, and records-based research can spot the pattern without establishing the order of events.
Magnesium's role in better blood flow makes a link like this plausible, but in a separate exploratory piece of the same analysis, magnesium above the normal range was tied to higher bleed risk too, which argues against assuming more is automatically better.
What to do if your magnesium keeps coming back low
One low number isn't a pattern. A single flagged result on your routine blood work usually just calls for a repeat test.
If it stays low, ask your provider why.
Low intake, absorption issues, how your kidneys handle the mineral, and common prescriptions (diuretics, acid reducers) can all play a role, and finding the reason does more for protecting your brain than adding a supplement on your own.
This research didn't track anyone's diet, but magnesium-rich foods are easy to eat more of:
- Leafy greens
- Beans and lentils
- Nuts and seeds
- Whole grains
The takeaway
Two low magnesium readings in a year may mark a set of blood vessels worth watching more closely, though bleeds were rare in both groups and this research can't say the mineral is the cause.
Direct evidence connecting magnesium levels to bleeding in the brain is still thin, bit your results keep landing low, bring it to your doctor. Magnesium has so many important roles beyond this association, you'll want to get it optimized.