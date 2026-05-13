A Common Migraine Treatment Might Protect More Than Your Head
It's estimated that over 1.1 billion people worldwide experience migraines. And research shows that those who do experience migraines face a higher risk of glaucoma, one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide.
Why? Well, one potential reason is that migraines affects blood flow and nerve signaling in the brain, while glaucoma involves damage to the optic nerve, often related to pressure and circulation issues in the eye.
CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) is a molecule that plays a central role in migraine attacks. It dilates blood vessels and transmits pain signals. A newer class of migraine medications called CGRP inhibitors work by blocking this molecule, reducing migraine frequency and severity.
Because CGRP also affects blood vessels and nerve tissue elsewhere in the body, researchers wanted to know whether blocking it might offer protective effects beyond migraine relief. And that's exactly what researchers of this new study set out to determine.
About the study
For this study, researchers analyzed health data from more than 73,000 adults with migraine who were taking preventive migraine medications between 2018 and 2024. They compared people using newer CGRP inhibitors (like Erenumab and Galcanezumab) with those taking older migraine-prevention drugs, then followed participants for up to three years to see who developed glaucoma.
People taking CGRP inhibitors had 25% lower glaucoma risk
Researchers found that people taking CGRP inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of developing glaucoma compared to those taking other migraine-prevention medications. Overall, CGRP inhibitor users were about 25% less likely to develop glaucoma over the three-year follow-up period.
The strongest association was seen with monoclonal antibody CGRP inhibitors, a category that includes medications, including Erenumab and Galcanezumab. The reduced risk was especially noticeable among older adults, women, and people with chronic migraine, suggesting these newer migraine therapies may have additional benefits beyond headache prevention.
What this means for whole-body health
While this study focuses on migraines and eye health, it points to something broader about how interconnected systems in the body really are. Chronic inflammation can affect multiple organ systems simultaneously, which is why managing one inflammatory condition often has positive downstream effects on others.
For people with migraine, this is encouraging news. It suggests that prioritizing effective migraine management offers more than reducing migraine days (which is incredible important). These medications may also support long-term health in ways we're only beginning to understand.
Daily habits that support your eyes and brain
Whether or not you take medication for migraine, there's plenty you can do to support both brain and eye health through lifestyle habits.
- Regular eye exams: If you experience chronic migraine, routine eye checkups become even more important. Glaucoma often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, so regular screenings can catch issues before they progress.
- Vascular health basics: Both migraine and glaucoma involve blood vessel function, so habits that support healthy circulation benefit both conditions. Regular movement, staying hydrated, managing blood sugar levels, and prioritizing quality sleep all contribute.
- Eye- and brain-supportive nutrients: Omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseed) support nerve function and may help reduce inflammation. Lutein and zeaxanthin (found in leafy greens, eggs, and orange and yellow produce) accumulate in the retina and help protect against oxidative damage. You can also find lutein and zeaxanthin in this targeted eye health supplement.
- Glaucoma warning signs: While early glaucoma often has no symptoms, more advanced cases may cause gradual peripheral vision loss, eye pain, headaches, halos around lights, or eye redness. If you notice any of these, see an eye care professional promptly.
The takeaway
Recent research suggests that CGRP inhibitors may be associated with lower glaucoma risk. While more studies are needed to understand this connection, the findings highlight how effectively managing migraine could have protective benefits beyond headache reduction. If you experience chronic migraine, supporting vascular health and scheduling regular eye exams are worth prioritizing.