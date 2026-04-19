This Invisible Threat Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
As someone who personally suffers from migraines, I can attest to the fact that they are frustratingly impossible to predict. A migraine can sneak up on me no matter how much I sleep, eat or work to lower my stress levels. Sometimes, it feels like slightest shift in the air around me is all that's needed to trigger a migraine.
If you've ever felt this way, new research confirms you're not imagining things. A 10-year study published in Neurology found that both short-term pollution spikes and cumulative exposure over time were associated with increased migraine activity. The findings add an important layer to scientific understanding of migraine triggers, which are so often focused on lifestyle factors.
What the research found
Researchers tracked 7,032 people with migraine in Be'er Sheva, Israel over an average of 10 years. They cross-referenced daily air pollution levels and weather conditions with hospital and clinic visits for acute migraine, as well as pharmacy records for triptan medications (a common abortive migraine treatment).
People with short-term exposure to high levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), a gas that mostly stems from traffic emissions, were 41% more likely to visit the hospital or clinic for migraine than those not exposed to high levels. Meanwhile, people exposed to high UV rays from the sun were 23% more likely to seek help for migraine.
During the study, 32% of participants had at least one visit to the hospital or clinic for acute migraine, and 47% purchased triptan medications, with average use at two tablets per month.
Short-term spikes vs. cumulative exposure
The study revealed two distinct patterns in how pollution affects migraine.
Short-term pollution spikes, especially elevated NO₂ related to increased traffic, appeared to trigger acute attacks. On the day with the highest number of hospital visits for migraine, pollution levels were notably elevated compared to the study average.
But cumulative exposure mattered too. People with long-term exposure to high levels of NO₂ were 10% more likely to have high use of migraine medications. Those with cumulative exposure to high PM2.5 levels (fine particles from motor vehicle exhaust and power plants) were 9% more likely to have high medication use.
"These results help us to better understand how and when migraine attacks occur," said study author Ido Peles, M.D., of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. He says environmental factors may play two roles for people susceptible to migraine: intermediate-term factors like heat and humidity may modify the risk for attacks, while short-term factors like pollution spikes may trigger them.
Climate factors that amplify the effect
The researchers also found that weather conditions influenced how pollution affected migraine risk.
High temperatures combined with low humidity amplified the effect of NO₂. On the flip side, cold and humid conditions intensified the effect of PM2.5. This suggests that the same pollution levels may pose different risks depending on the weather.
Climate change has major implications for these findings. As heat waves, dust storms, and pollution episodes become more frequent, Peles said environmental risk factors will need to be integrated into migraine guidance.
What you can do about it
While the best solution would be limiting pollution, the research also points to actionable strategies for mitigiating migraines. According to Peles, when high-risk exposure periods are in the forecast, people with migraine can take the following steps to protect themselves:
- Monitor air quality forecasts. Pay attention to NO₂ and PM2.5 levels, especially during high-traffic periods or pollution events.
- Use air filters indoors to reduce your exposure to particulate matter.
- Limit outdoor activity during high-pollution days, particularly when temperatures are high and humidity is low.
- Talk to your doctor about short-term preventive medications during high-risk periods.
- Start migraine medication early. Taking your medication at the first sign of symptoms may help ward off a full attack.
The takeaway
Most migraine prevention advice focuses on what's happening inside your body: your sleep, your stress levels, your diet. This study is a reminder that migraines can happen even when you feel like you're doing everything right, and that your external environment deserves attention too.
It's important to note this study does have its limitations. It relied on monitoring stations rather than individual exposure data, and the findings mainly reflect people with severe migraine who sought medical care. But for the millions of people navigating migraine, it's one more piece of the puzzle. And one more reason to pay attention to the air you breathe.
Air pollution isn't something you can control, but you can control your response to it. And this knowledge is just one more thing to add to your migraine treatment toolkit.