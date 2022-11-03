Your skin comprises a few different parts, including collagen and elastin, which keep your complexion tight and youthful-looking. When it comes to caring for these compounds, knowing what to do is just as important as knowing what not to do—especially when it comes to the skin barrier and structure.

This doesn’t just mean what products to use, either. How you use them and how you live your life day-to-day is just as important—so here are three mistakes to avoid if you want to keep your collagen intact and thriving as you age.