 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Recipes
This Iced Collagen Refresher Is Perfect For The Afternoon Slump

This Iced Collagen Refresher Is Perfect For The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Latte in Dappled Light

Image by Jarek Ceborski / Stocksy

August 3, 2022 — 10:32 AM

Nothing sounds better than an ice-cold drink on a warm day, right? But here's the thing: Many seemingly refreshing iced beverages are packed with added sugar, which may taste sweet at the moment but won't keep your energy up throughout the day (of course, we're referring to the dreaded blood sugar roller coaster).

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(98)
beauty & gut collagen+

We know—sugar-free drinks aren't always as, well, tasty. But rest assured, we've got a yummy refresher recipe that not only satisfies the urge for a chilly beverage but also makes your collagen routine that much easier. Here, find the perfect collagen refresher for warmer weather:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Collagen Refresher

Serves 1

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups cold tea of choice 
  • Ice cubes
  • ¼ cup milk of choice 
  • mbg beauty & gut collagen+
  • Optional: sweetener of choice
  • A beverage whisk (manual or electric)

Method: 

  1. In a separate cup, whisk a scoop of mbg beauty & gut collagen+ into your milk. Feel free to add your choice of sweetener into the mix as well. A few of our favorites are honey, agave, coconut sugar, or monk fruit sweeteners. Whisk it up until you get a foam-like consistency. Any beverage whisk will do, but electric whisks work the best to achieve fluffy foam. 
  2. In a separate cup, pour your cold tea over ice. Then, top off with your collagen foam! Yes, it's that easy. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Which tea is best?

If you're at a standstill on which tea to choose for this recipe, here's a quick explainer of three common (and super-healthy) teas to pick from: 

  • White tea: If you're looking for something with a mild taste, white tea may be the way to go. In addition, it has the lowest caffeine content on average of all tea types, making it a great choice if caffeine isn't your thing but you still want a little pick-me-up.
  • Black tea: On the flip side, black tea has the highest concentration of caffeine on average. So if you're looking to cut down on your coffee intake, this may be a good alternative that will leave you feeling more energized than the rest. This type of tea is also high in antioxidants, which means even more health benefits.
  • Green tea: Green tea contains high levels of the uber-beneficial compound epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Green tea and EGCG have been shown through research to benefit important health processes underlying cardiovascular and metabolic health. Additionally, green tea has a famous amino acid, L-theanine, known for its relaxing properties. Caffeine-wise, green tea is a good middle ground between white and black tea. 

There are even more varieties of tea within these categories! If you're curious, read more about the healthiest types of tea here. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Sweet, refreshing beverages don't have to have tons of sugar. This collagen refresher checks all the boxes: It's caffeinated, has natural sweetener, and helps you streamline your collagen routine for the day. And if you're wondering why it's a good idea to add collagen to your routine in the first place, well, you can check out our guide to collagen supplementation.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(98)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(98)
beauty & gut collagen+
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Easiest Hack Our Executive Editor Uses To Sneak In More Veggies

Hannah Margaret Allen
The Easiest Hack Our Executive Editor Uses To Sneak In More Veggies
Functional Food

This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It

Merrell Readman
This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It
Off-the-Grid

Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet

Emma Loewe
Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals—For The Sake Of The Planet
Integrative Health

I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career

Sarah Regan
I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career
Home

The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People

Jack Byram
The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People
Functional Food

5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health

Edith Eger, Ph.D.
5 Psychologist-Approved Tips For Making Mealtimes Benefit Your Mental Health
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Underrated Vitamin Could Help You Get Higher Quality Sleep, Study Says*

Emma Loewe
This Underrated Vitamin Could Help You Get Higher Quality Sleep, Study Says*
Integrative Health

Your Body Can't Make This Essential Nutrient On Its Own — Here's How To Get It

Hannah Frye
Your Body Can't Make This Essential Nutrient On Its Own — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

This Popular Bedtime Tea May Actually Be Disrupting Your Sleep

Kami McBride
This Popular Bedtime Tea May Actually Be Disrupting Your Sleep
Beauty

A Derm Warns: Avoid This Common Nail Care Technique — Even At Salons

Hannah Frye
A Derm Warns: Avoid This Common Nail Care Technique — Even At Salons
Mental Health

FYI You Can Use Your Insurance To Pay For Online Therapy — Here's How

Brittany Loggins
FYI You Can Use Your Insurance To Pay For Online Therapy — Here's How
Integrative Health

The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/collagen-cold-foam-iced-tea-refresher
beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!