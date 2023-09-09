This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It’s Only $15 Right Now
We hate to break it to you, but your scalp needs way more attention than you’re giving it.
Scalp care and hair care are not mutually exclusive. If you’re experiencing flakes, shedding, itchiness, excess oil, or buildup—or simply lacking the volume and luster you desire—it’s time to show that scalp some love.
Before you start to stress over the idea of lengthening your hair care routine, know this: Caring for your scalp doesn’t need to be 12-step process. In fact, reviewers swear this Coco & Eve Deep Clean Scalp Scrub clears things up in just one use, revealing softer, shinier hair that smells as fresh as it feels.
Oh, and it's currently only $15.
What's great about this scalp scrub
If you shuddered at the thought of treating your scalp with a harsh, coarse scrub, fear not. Like every Coco & Eve product we’ve tried, this one is formulated to be gentle and soothing.
One look at the reviews and it’s no surprise this best-selling scrub has skin care lovers flocking to it (the scalp is an extension of your skin, after all).
The deeply hydrating formula uses coconut oil for moisture and peppermint oil to sooth. It’s also infused with caffeine, which is meant to strengthen the hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth.
The exfoliation comes from volcanic ash and coconut shell, which gently brush away flakes and dead skin, promoting cell regeneration, while pineapple and salicylic acid break down oil and buildup.
But what people are really writing home about is how quickly this scalp scrub bears results. The fresh, cooling sensation is immediate, and the mere act of cleansing your scalp is surprisingly satisfying in itself.
Those with itchy scalps and dandruff can’t believe the difference one quick scrub makes. Not only are the flakes and discomfort gone, their hair looks and feels significantly softer, healthier, and bouncier.
A precursor to shampoo, this scrub makes washing your hair feel completely different. Per reviewers, the shampoo lathers way more and leaves no buildup whatsoever.
One reviewer who had never used a scalp scrub before swears this refreshing treatment is life-changing (a common theme amongst hundreds of reviews), touting significant hair growth and a revitalized, no longer sensitive scalp. Others say the post-use feeling is indescribable and that their scalp has never been the same.
How to use the Coco & Eve Deep Clean Scalp Scrub
Yes, reviewers tout game-changing results after just one use—but that's even more a reason to integrate this scrub into your regular routine.
The brand recommends using it one to two times per week, before shampooing your hair.
To get started, simply part your hair and apply the scrub directly to the scalp (moving across the hairline). You’ll want to massage the formula into your head for 20 to 30 seconds before rinsing thoroughly with shampoo.
And that’s it! No lengthy routines here, just a quick, less-than-one-minute treatment that’ll leave you with a healthier, happier scalp.
If you do want to step up the self care, the brand makes an equally beloved hair mask with nearly 10,000 rave reviews.
The takeaway
Scalp buildup can suffocate the follicle root, stalling hair growth and leading to inflammation (hello, excess shedding). A clean, healthy scalp, on the other hand, leads to fuller, lusher locks. That's why I'm stocking up on this Coco & Eve Deep Clean Scalp Scrub while it’s only $15—and I’ll have an invigorated scalp to show for it.
