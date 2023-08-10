This Silky Hair Set Is A Miracle Worker For Damaged Strands
Although my skin care lineup has crept into the double digits, I'm still less likely to treat my hair to the same level of TLC. I tend to stick to a shampoo, conditioner, and a basic heat protectant spray—but could it be that I'm just a few quick steps away from that shampoo ad shine I've lusted after?
My dull, stressed-out strands are looking thirstier than ever, and nearly 10,000 rave reviews are telling me this Coco & Eve Silky Hair Set is the solution.
Advertisement
The set has been called a "miracle worker" for tired-looking hair and a "game changer" in thousands of hair care routines for its ability to restore damaged locks, tame frizz, and help you achieve volume and bounce, without being weighed down.
The Coco & Eve Silky Hair Set bundles the brand's viral Like A Virgin Hair Masque and cult-favorite Miracle Hair Elixir.
On their own, the two total $67, but you can grab the set for just $53—and shoppers promise you'll get a lot of mileage out of both products.
What's great about the mask
We've said it before and I'll say it again: The best hair masks can revitalize thirsty strands. Try as I might to simplify my hair care routine, masks like this one deserve a dedicated spot in the lineup.
Coco & Eve's Like A Virgin Hair Masque has developed a massive following, even from people who were once skeptical about hair products. If your mane is in rough shape, reviewers promise this 5-in-1 formula will help.
It's meant to revive, restore, repair, condition, and tame (hence the 5-in-1)—and one glance at the reviews will tell you this mask does all of the above.
The cleaner formula is made with coconut oil for hydration, softness, and shine; fig extract to neutralize free radicals; shea butter to detangle and add moisture; linseed for a glossy shine; and argan oil to treat split ends and tame frizz. What's more, a probiotic extract helps restore balance to keep your hair healthy and stronger long term.
Thanks to a subtle coconut scent, shoppers say the mask leaves their hair smelling amazing. Plus, the vegan formula is PETA-approved, and it's made without sulfates or additives.
And while many hair masks are thick and buttery, this one has more of a whipped texture. Yes, it still deeply moisturizes your strands, but it won't leave them with a heavy, product-laden feel.
The best part? The mask works in just 10 minutes. That's right: No need to carve out time for an extended hair care ritual. Simply shampoo your hair as usual, evenly distribute the mask to towel-dried hair, and brush through gently. After five to 10 minutes, rinse with warm water.
The brand recommends using the mask two to three times per week for dry hair, one to two times per week for normal hair, and once a week for oily hair.
Pro tip: Many reviewers swear by the mask's overnight results. Turns out, you can apply the formula to dry strands and wash it out in the morning. Word is you'll wake up to a whole new mane.
What's great about the elixir
Show your locks some serious love by using the mask with the brand's bestselling Miracle Hair Elixir. This leave-in serum locks in moisture for a sleek, smooth finish.
To say the elixir is beloved would be an understatement. In fact, the product sold out just one month after its initial launch, developing a waiting list of thousands. (Don't worry; it's back in stock now.)
True to the brand's standards, the ethically sourced elixir uses skin-care-grade ingredients like hydrating hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, and vitamin-rich oils and fruit extracts.
According to reviewers, this serum always comes through. The silky formula revives wiry, parched strands with virtually no effort.
People with all hair types rave about the Miracle Elixir. One shopper says their high maintenance hair has been completely transformed, and another calls this the most amazing hair oil they've ever used. These claims echo through pages of reviews from customers boasting about their hair's soft, frizz-free texture—and most say they saw results after just one use.
Per reviewers, the elixir melts flawlessly into the hair and can be used as a daily treatment, pre-styling heat protectant, or a finishing oil. Just call it the cherry on top of your newfound hair care routine.
The takeaway
Ready to achieve the same results from a 10-minute home routine as you get from a pricey trip to the salon? If your hair care often takes a back seat to skin care, thousands of reviews say this bestselling hair mask and elixir set may be exactly what you need. Plus, you save 20% by purchasing these products together.
Advertisement
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.