We've said it before and I'll say it again: The best hair masks can revitalize thirsty strands. Try as I might to simplify my hair care routine, masks like this one deserve a dedicated spot in the lineup.

Coco & Eve's Like A Virgin Hair Masque has developed a massive following, even from people who were once skeptical about hair products. If your mane is in rough shape, reviewers promise this 5-in-1 formula will help.

It's meant to revive, restore, repair, condition, and tame (hence the 5-in-1)—and one glance at the reviews will tell you this mask does all of the above.

The cleaner formula is made with coconut oil for hydration, softness, and shine; fig extract to neutralize free radicals; shea butter to detangle and add moisture; linseed for a glossy shine; and argan oil to treat split ends and tame frizz. What's more, a probiotic extract helps restore balance to keep your hair healthy and stronger long term.

Thanks to a subtle coconut scent, shoppers say the mask leaves their hair smelling amazing. Plus, the vegan formula is PETA-approved, and it's made without sulfates or additives.

And while many hair masks are thick and buttery, this one has more of a whipped texture. Yes, it still deeply moisturizes your strands, but it won't leave them with a heavy, product-laden feel.

The best part? The mask works in just 10 minutes. That's right: No need to carve out time for an extended hair care ritual. Simply shampoo your hair as usual, evenly distribute the mask to towel-dried hair, and brush through gently. After five to 10 minutes, rinse with warm water.

The brand recommends using the mask two to three times per week for dry hair, one to two times per week for normal hair, and once a week for oily hair.

Pro tip: Many reviewers swear by the mask's overnight results. Turns out, you can apply the formula to dry strands and wash it out in the morning. Word is you'll wake up to a whole new mane.