This Popular Drink Was Linked To Higher Kidney Injury Risk, A 250K-Person Study Found
After a long week, a cold beer or a cocktail can feel like a simple way to unwind. But alcohol doesn't just affect how you feel the morning after.
A large study1 published in Scientific Reports explored how different types of alcohol consumption relate to kidney health over time.
About the study
Researchers followed more than 250,000 adults who drank alcohol for a median of 14 years.
Participants reported their usual intake of beer, spirits, red wine, and white wine. Researchers also measured two blood markers of inflammation: C-reactive protein (CRP), a protein that rises in response to inflammation, and neutrophils, white blood cells involved in the immune response.
They then examined how these drinking habits and inflammation markers related to acute kidney injury (AKI), a sudden decline in kidney function.
Beer & spirits were linked to higher kidney injury risk
Participants who drank more beer or spirits had a higher risk of AKI, while red and white wine consumption showed no clear link to the condition. The researchers also found that higher beer and spirits intake was associated with higher CRP levels and neutrophil counts, while wine intake was associated with lower levels.
Both inflammation markers were linked to kidney injury risk, suggesting they may help explain the connection between certain types of alcohol and kidney health.
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Why your drink of choice isn't the whole story
Before swapping your beer for wine, there's an important caveat. This was an observational study, so it can identify associations but can't prove that beer or spirits directly cause kidney injury.
Other lifestyle factors could also help explain the findings.
People who prefer different types of alcohol may have different diets, activity levels, or drinking patterns, including how much they consume in one sitting.
And wine's lack of association with higher kidney injury risk doesn't mean it protects your kidneys or is a healthier alternative. No type of alcohol has been established as beneficial for kidney health (or overall health, for that matter).
What to keep in mind before your next drink
A few practical ways to approach alcohol and kidney health:
- Don't switch to wine expecting kidney protection: The study didn't establish that wine is safer or beneficial for your kidneys.
- Pay attention to how much you're drinking: Keep track of your overall intake and be mindful of how often you're drinking, rather than focusing only on the type of alcohol.
- Know your personal risk: If you have existing kidney problems or a family history of kidney disease, talk with your health care provider about how alcohol may affect you.
The takeaway
Beer and spirits were associated with higher kidney injury risk in this large study, while wine showed no clear link.
It's an interesting reminder that alcohol's effects aren't limited to the liver, and your drinking habits are worth looking at from more than one angle.