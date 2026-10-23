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These Drinks Were Linked To Higher Risk Of Two Health Conditions
Your drink of choice might be doing more than quenching your thirst.
That afternoon soda or evening glass of wine could affect your uric acid levels, which is a waste product your body makes when breaking down certain substances; your kidneys usually filter it out through urine.
When too much builds up, it can form tiny crystals in your joints and trigger gout, a painful form of arthritis.
A review of 52 studies1 examined how everyday drinks relate to gout and high uric acid levels, highlighting some important differences between beverages.
About the review
Researchers pooled data from 52 studies conducted in countries including the U.S., China, Japan, and the U.K. They examined four types of drinks: coffee, tea, alcohol, and sugar-sweetened beverages.
Normally, your kidneys keep uric acid levels in check by removing excess amounts. But if your body produces too much uric acid or your kidneys don't remove enough of it, levels can rise.
This is called hyperuricemia, and it can increase the chance of uric acid crystals forming in your joints.
Alcohol & sugary drinks were linked to higher risk
Alcohol and sugar-sweetened beverages were both associated with higher odds of gout and hyperuricemia. For sugary drinks, the association became stronger as intake increased.
Coffee showed a different pattern.
People who drank more coffee had a lower risk of gout, and the association continued as coffee intake increased. However, coffee wasn't significantly linked to hyperuricemia overall, so it isn't clear that drinking coffee directly lowers uric acid levels.
Tea was less straightforward. Researchers found no significant overall association between tea and either condition.
But when they looked at results by sex, women who drank tea had higher odds of hyperuricemia, a pattern not seen in men. This finding needs more research before anyone can draw firm conclusions about tea and women's health.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
Why your uric acid levels matter
Gout can cause sudden, intense pain and swelling. Elevated uric acid levels have also been associated with chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.
These relationships are complex, though, and high uric acid doesn't automatically mean you'll develop any of these conditions.
Alcohol may raise uric acid by increasing its production and making it harder for the kidneys to remove.
Sugary drinks can have a similar effect through fructose, a type of sugar that triggers processes in the body that increase uric acid production.
Coffee contains compounds that may affect insulin sensitivity and how the body handles uric acid, although researchers haven't fully established why coffee intake is associated with lower gout risk.
It's also important to remember that this review combined observational studies, which can identify patterns but can't prove that a drink causes or prevents a condition.
How to make your daily drinks work for you
A few simple changes can help you make more informed choices about what you drink.
- Cut back on alcohol: Drinking less may help reduce one factor associated with higher gout and hyperuricemia risk.
- Swap some sugary drinks: Try sparkling water, plain water, or unsweetened beverages instead of soda and other sweetened drinks.
- Keep enjoying coffee in moderation: The findings offer some reassurance if you're already a coffee drinker, but there's no need to add extra cups for a potential benefit.
- Don't panic about tea: The finding in women is preliminary, not a reason to give up your favorite brew. If you have gout or high uric acid, ask a health professional about your individual risk.
- Reach for water regularly: Staying hydrated supports normal kidney function and helps your body remove waste, including uric acid.
The takeaway
Your daily drinks may play a role in gout risk, even if they're not the whole story.
Go easier on sugary drinks and alcohol, keep water handy, and enjoy your coffee. As for tea, the research isn't settled yet.