This Eating Pattern Was Linked To A 26% Lower Risk Of Gout
A gout flare has a way of making an ordinary day suddenly revolve around one very unhappy joint.
The pain can be intense, and while genetics, certain medications, and other health factors can all affect your risk, diet is one piece of the puzzle you can actually change.
Researchers have long looked at individual foods and nutrients in relation to gout, but what about the bigger picture of how you eat overall?
In a recent study1 of more than 91,000 UK adults, researchers looked at whether following a plant-forward eating pattern was associated with a lower chance of developing gout.
About the study
The researchers followed 91,479 adults from the UK Biobank for a median of 11.6 years. During that time, 1,444 people developed gout.
At the beginning of the study, participants filled out detailed food questionnaires.
Researchers used that information to see how closely each person's diet matched the EAT-Lancet diet, a plant-forward eating pattern created to support both human health and environmental sustainability. The diet centers on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, while keeping foods such as red meat, added sugar, and foods high in saturated fat more limited.
Researchers also looked at blood markers related to metabolism and inflammation, as well as each person's genetic risk for gout. This helped them explore not just whether the eating pattern was associated with gout, but also what might be happening in the body alongside that relationship.
A plant-forward diet was linked to lower gout risk
People who followed the EAT-Lancet pattern most closely had a 26% lower risk of developing gout than those whose diets matched it the least.
The researchers also found that people with greater adherence to the diet tended to have healthier levels of several blood markers, particularly those related to fats and metabolism. These changes appeared to account for part of the association between the eating pattern and lower gout risk.
Genetics played a role, too. Among people with a high genetic risk for gout, those with a healthier metabolic profile had a risk level similar to some people with lower genetic risk but less favorable metabolic health.
That doesn't mean a healthy diet can cancel out your genes. It does suggest that metabolic health may influence how much genetic risk translates into actual disease.
Why your overall diet may matter for gout
Gout occurs when uric acid builds up and forms crystals in a joint, which triggers inflammation and causes the familiar pain and swelling. Your body naturally produces uric acid, and your kidneys help remove it from your system.
The EAT-Lancet pattern may help by supporting metabolic health and creating a dietary environment that's less favorable to inflammation. People who followed the pattern more closely also had higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids, including DHA, which the researchers note for their anti-inflammatory properties.
At the same time, eating less red meat, added sugar, and saturated fat may support healthier metabolic function.
The biomarker findings fit with this explanation, but they don't prove that these changes are what caused the lower gout risk.
There are some important caveats, too. This was an observational study, so it can show a relationship but can't establish that the diet itself prevented gout.
Participants also reported what they ate, which can introduce some error. Most participants were of European ancestry, so the findings may not apply equally across populations.
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Simple ways to bring more of this pattern to your plate
You don't need to follow the EAT-Lancet diet perfectly to borrow some of its principles. A few practical shifts include:
- Build meals around plants: Make vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and legumes regular parts of your meals.
- Change up your protein: Swap some red-meat meals for beans, lentils, nuts, or other plant-based options.
- Choose whole grains: Reach for options such as oats, brown rice, and whole-grain bread more often.
- Go easier on added sugar: Keep sugary foods and drinks as occasional choices rather than everyday staples.
These habits aren't specific to gout. They're also consistent with the broader goal of supporting metabolic health, which makes them useful beyond what's happening in your joints.
The takeaway
The EAT-Lancet diet was associated with a 26% lower risk of gout, with healthier metabolic markers potentially helping explain the link.
It's another reason to give plants a bigger role on your plate, especially if you're thinking about long-term joint health.