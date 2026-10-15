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A 9-Year Study Found Two Drinking Patterns Linked To Rising Depression
A glass of wine after a stressful day can become a nightly ritual before you even notice the shift. But how might those drinking habits relate to your mental health over time?
New research followed 941 adults for nine years to explore how different drinking patterns tracked with changes in depression symptoms.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from adults living in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, which has experienced major stressors, including the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, hurricanes, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants completed five surveys over nine years, reporting on their alcohol use and depression symptoms.
Researchers grouped them by how their drinking changed over time, then examined how their depression symptoms compared.
Two drinking patterns were linked to rising depression
Researchers identified four drinking patterns:
- Low and stable (36%): Alcohol use remained consistently low.
- Elevated and stable (47%): Alcohol use stayed consistently higher.
- Decreasing (11%): Alcohol use declined over time.
- Increasing (7%): Alcohol use rose over time.
Depression symptoms increased in the elevated-and-stable and increasing groups. The low-and-stable and decreasing groups showed no meaningful changes in depression symptoms.
Notably, drinking more wasn't the only pattern associated with worsening depression. People who consistently reported higher alcohol use also experienced worsening depression symptoms, even without increasing their consumption.
Researchers also measured illness anxiety, or persistent worry about having or developing a serious illness.
This increased in the elevated-and-stable and decreasing groups, but not the increasing group, suggesting that different aspects of mental health may follow different patterns.
How alcohol & depression may influence each other
The findings don't prove that alcohol causes depression.
Because this was an observational study, researchers could identify associations but couldn't establish cause and effect.
The relationship may work both ways. Someone experiencing stress or low mood might turn to alcohol for temporary relief. However, as heavier drinking continues over the years, it may wear down other ways of coping, potentially making emotional well-being harder to maintain.
This can create a difficult cycle in which low mood encourages drinking, while ongoing heavier drinking may add to the struggle. Other factors could also influence both.
What to notice in your own drinking habits
A few questions can help you spot patterns in your own life:
- Your routine: Are you drinking more often during stressful periods?
- Your reasons: Are you using alcohol to manage difficult emotions?
- Your mood: Have your mood or sleep changed alongside your drinking habits?
These questions aren't about judging yourself. Honest answers can help you notice when alcohol is becoming a regular coping tool. If drinking feels difficult to control or you're experiencing persistent low mood, consider speaking with a qualified health care provider.
The takeaway
Your mood doesn't come with a drink counter, but your habits can offer useful clues.
People who consistently drank at higher levels or increased their alcohol use experienced worsening depression symptoms over time. Paying attention to how your drinking and your mood shift together gives you a chance to reach out for support sooner.