Why You Can't Stop Googling Your Symptoms & What It's Doing To Your Health
It starts innocently enough. You notice a headache that won't quit, a mole that looks slightly different, or a fatigue that feels deeper than usual. So you do what any person would do in this day and age—open a browser and type your symptoms into a search bar. Within minutes, you've gone from mildly concerned to convinced you have a brain tumor.
Your heart is racing. You search again, hoping to find something reassuring, but instead you find more reasons to worry. This is cyberchondria, and it's far more common than most people realize.
What cyberchondria actually is
Cyberchondria is the repeated, compulsive searching for health information online that results in escalating health anxiety. What makes it distinct from simply looking something up is the escalation. You search, you feel temporarily reassured or more alarmed, and then you search again. The cycle feeds itself.
Cyberchondria was a behavioral pattern that mental health professionals saw pop up in people with Illness Anxiety Disorder or Somatic Symptom Disorder, but it has become more common in recent years, explains Lauren Cook, Psy.D., a psychologist and author of Generation Anxiety.
According to a 2026 scoping review, cyberchondria affects anywhere from 30.7% to 55.6% of people depending on the population studied. It's not a new phenomenon, but it has gotten significantly worse in recent years.
"These checking behaviors have been present long before the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have certainly intensified in the past six years from what I've seen in my practice," Cook says.
Part of what makes cyberchondria so pervasive now is sheer accessibility. "The digital checking and asking AI endless questions about physical symptoms is the modern-day way to check on every twitch, pain, and discomfort," Cook says. Forty years ago, patients would have to consult with their doctors directly about symptoms, or try to gather knowledge through books. But now, what would have taken days to research can be done in minutes.
Why the loop is so hard to break
Cyberchondria is such an easy trap to fall into because of the way anxiety and uncertainty interact with the internet's infinite scroll of health information. When you feel uncertain about a symptom, searching feels like a rational response. But health information online is not always reassuring. When you search a symptom, you often find worst-case scenarios, disproportionate coverage of rare conditions, and conflicting information that can make uncertainty worse.
"Checking on physical symptoms is like a bucket with a hole in it—it will never feel like it's enough," Cook says.
This is where intolerance of uncertainty plays a central role. People who struggle to sit with "I don't know" are more likely to keep searching in an attempt to reach certainty, searching symptoms on the internet rarely helps people achieve that certainty. Each search provides a brief moment of relief before the anxiety returns, often stronger than before. The 2026 review review identifies intolerance of uncertainty as one of the key psychological drivers of cyberchondria, alongside health anxiety and negative affect.
A 2022 study published in Current Psychology1 adds another layer: internet addiction. The research, which surveyed 143 university students, found a significant correlation between internet addiction and cyberchondria. The relationship also went in the opposite direction, suggesting that for some people, compulsive health searching is part of a broader pattern of problematic internet use. The more time spent online, the more opportunities for the cyberchondria loop to activate.
Who is most at risk
Not everyone who searches a symptom develops cyberchondria. Research points to several psychological and demographic factors that increase vulnerability. The strongest predictors identified across both studies include:
- Health anxiety: People who already worry about their health are significantly more likely to engage in compulsive symptom searching and to experience distress as a result.
- Internet addiction: Compulsive internet use creates more opportunities for health searching and makes it harder to disengage from the loop.
- Intolerance of uncertainty: A low tolerance for ambiguity drives repeated searching in pursuit of a definitive answer that rarely comes.
- Existing mental health conditions: General anxiety, depression, and stress all predicted cyberchondria.
Demographically, younger adults (particularly those under 35) and women tended to show higher rates of cyberchondria in several studies, though patterns varied across populations.
The real-world consequences
Cyberchondria isn't just an internal experience. It has measurable effects on behavior and health outcomes.
According to the 2026 review, documented health effects include self-diagnosis and self-medication, both of which carry risks when people act on online information without professional guidance. The review also found that cyberchondria is associated with reduced trust in physicians, avoidance of social situations, and troubles with sleep. On the psychological side, heightened health anxiety, increased distress, and compulsive searching were consistently reported consequences across the studies included in the review.
Worsening anxiety is perhaps the most direct consequence. Rather than providing relief, repeated health searching tends to amplify worry over time, creating a cycle that becomes harder to interrupt the longer it continues.
How to break the cycle
There are several strategies for managing cyberchondria, and none of them require the unrealistic expectation of going completely offline. The goal is to change your relationship with health searching, not eliminate it entirely.
- Set gradual time limits: "Stopping cyberchondria is really challenging and stopping cold turkey is often too difficult for most clients," Cook explains. "Setting gradual benchmarks and setting a timer, with less and less time each day, is the way to move forward in a manageable way."
- Research the odds, not the symptoms: If you feel compelled to search, Cook suggests a reframe. Instead of looking up what your symptom could mean, look up the statistical likelihood of developing the condition you're worried about given your age, sex, and health history. From here, most people are able to logically see how unlikely it is for them to develop worrisome illnesses.
- Build tolerance for uncertainty: Mindfulness-based practices that help you sit with discomfort without immediately acting on it can reduce the urgency that drives compulsive searching. The goal isn't to stop caring about your health. It's to develop a higher tolerance for the "I don't know yet" space.
- Talk to a doctor first: If a symptom is genuinely concerning, a brief call or message to a healthcare provider gives you accurate, personalized information rather than a worst-case internet spiral.
When to seek professional help
It's also important to remember that there's a difference between the occasional symptom spiral and a pattern that's affecting your life. Cook sets clear benchmarks for when you should become concerned about cyberchondria.
"If someone is spending an hour or more a day researching symptoms or feels a sense of guilt about their behavior, that's important to pay attention to," she says. "If they are having trouble trusting their doctor's opinion and getting multiple other opinions and none seem satisfactory, pay attention to that. If it's interfering with sleep, staying present in conversations or focusing at work this is also something to notice."
Everyone worries about their health from time to time, but these benchmarks can help you understand when the anxiety becomes abnormal. When you notice cyberchondria becoming a daily habit or ritual, it's time to seek support from a professional.
The takeaway
Cyberchondria is what happens when the instinct to understand your own body collides with an internet designed to keep you clicking. It's not a character flaw—it's a predictable psychological response to uncertainty, amplified by the structure of online health information. If you find yourself regularly spiraling after symptom searches or struggling to trust your doctor's reassurance over what you read online, the research is clear: the loop can be broken, and you don't have to white-knuckle your way through it alone.