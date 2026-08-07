There's A Missing Piece In Alcohol Recovery & It's Not What You'd Expect
Recovery from alcohol use disorder is rarely just about willpower or habit change. For many people, drinking is tied to something deeper: the way difficult emotions get managed, or don't.
A new clinical trial explored whether teaching emotion regulation skills alongside standard therapy could improve outcomes, and found that it did, with gains that lasted well beyond the treatment period.
About the study
Most alcohol use disorder treatment focuses on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a well-established approach that helps people identify triggers, challenge unhelpful thought patterns, and build coping strategies. But CBT doesn't always address the emotional underpinnings of drinking directly.
This trial tested whether adding a structured Emotion Regulation Treatment (ERT) to standard CBT could improve outcomes.
ERT is a therapy designed to help people work directly with difficult emotions, building skills like mindfulness, distress tolerance, and cognitive reappraisal rather than avoiding or suppressing feelings.
Researchers enrolled 194 adults with moderate-to-severe alcohol use disorder in a 12-week outpatient program. Participants were split into two groups: one received CBT paired with ERT, the other received CBT paired with a health and lifestyle program as an active comparison.
Both groups were followed for a full year after treatment ended.
ERT kept people alcohol-free longer & the gains held
People in the CBT plus ERT group had a higher percentage of alcohol-free days at every follow-up point (3, 6, and 12 months post-treatment) compared to those in the CBT plus health and lifestyle group.
Neither group's progress declined over time; the improvements made during treatment held steady across the full year. There were no significant differences between the two groups in heavy drinking days.
Researchers also found that people in the CBT plus ERT group developed stronger adaptive coping skills within the first week of treatment, and that this early shift was linked to both more alcohol-free days and fewer heavy drinking days by the end of the program.
Adaptive coping was the only mechanism found to partially explain the treatment effect; no other mediation effects were detected.
Why emotions are so tightly linked to drinking
Alcohol is one of the most commonly used tools for managing difficult emotions. When anxiety, stress, or overwhelming feelings arise, drinking can feel like a fast and effective way to turn the volume down.
Over time, that pattern becomes deeply ingrained, and for people with alcohol use disorder, it can make recovery especially hard because the emotional triggers driving drinking are never directly addressed.
ERT was designed to close that gap. Built as a supplement to CBT, it teaches skills for working with difficult emotions rather than avoiding or numbing them. The treatment includes:
- Mindfulness practices: sitting with uncomfortable feelings without immediately reacting.
- Distress tolerance strategies: getting through emotionally intense moments without defaulting to old habits.
- Cognitive reappraisal techniques: shifting how you interpret and respond to difficult situations.
- Adaptive coping skills: replacing drinking as a default response to stress.
The goal isn't to eliminate difficult emotions. It's to build the capacity to experience them without reaching for alcohol.
How to build your emotional coping toolkit
The findings point to something concrete: emotional coping skills may be a missing piece in long-term recovery. Here's what that looks like in practice.
- Track your emotional triggers: before you can change how you respond to difficult emotions, you need to notice them. Journaling or quiet reflection can help you start identifying the feelings that tend to precede unhealthy habits.
- Practice sitting with discomfort: mindfulness doesn't have to mean meditation. It can be as simple as pausing when you feel the urge to avoid a feeling, and letting yourself notice what's actually there without immediately acting on it.
- Build a go-to distress toolkit: distress tolerance skills, such as deep breathing, grounding exercises, or calling someone you trust, give you something concrete to reach for when emotions feel overwhelming.
- Consider structured support: the ERT used in this study was delivered as part of a formal treatment program. If you're navigating alcohol use disorder or struggling with emotional regulation, working with a therapist trained in these approaches can make a meaningful difference. You can also explore mindfulness-based tools as a starting point.
The takeaway
Targeting emotions directly during alcohol use disorder treatment led to more sober days, and those gains lasted a full year after treatment ended.
Learning to cope with difficult feelings, not just cravings, may be what makes recovery stick. If this resonates, seeking out a therapist trained in emotion-focused approaches is a concrete place to start.