So it's not something you need to be applying daily as you would a facial moisturizer, but more so a product to have on hand to soothe discomfort should it arise. If you find yourself reaching for a vulva moisturizer daily, you may want to visit your doctor. "Anyone experiencing ongoing vulvar dryness should be evaluated by a gynecologist, as this can be caused by different issues such as infection, chronic skin conditions, allergic reactions, or hormonal changes," Thomas says.