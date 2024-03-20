Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Chronic Short Sleep Can Increase Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

Hannah Frye
March 20, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Woman applying hand lotion in bed, evening
Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy
March 20, 2024

When most people think about reducing their diabetes risk, their minds go straight to diet. And while it's true that the foods you eat have a significant impact on your blood sugar, insulin control, and risk for type 2 diabetes, they're not the only factor to pay attention to. New research shows that your sleep patterns can also influence your type 2 diabetes risk—regardless of what's on your plate.

The link between lack of sleep and diabetes risk

A new study published in the journal Diabetes and Endocrinology found that people who clocked an average of five hours of sleep per night had a 16% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Those who got between three and four hours had a 41% increased risk1

Researchers looked at data from 247,000 adults enrolled in the UK Biobank with an average age of 55. They placed participants into categories of normal sleep patterns (seven to eight hours per day), mild short (six hours per day), moderate short (five hours per day), and extremely short (three to four hours per day).

They then evaluated people's food choices such as their consumption of red meat, processed meat, fruits, vegetables, and fish, to give them a "healthy diet score" ranging from 0 (unhealthiest) to 5 (healthiest).

They found that those with the healthiest dietary patterns have a 25% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Interestingly enough, though, individuals who followed a more nutritious diet still had a heightened risk of type 2 diabetes if they consistently slept too little.

It's not totally clear why there is such a strong correlation between sleep and diabetes risk. Researchers suspect it could be caused by various mechanisms including impaired cellular insulin sensitivity, increased activity of the sympathetic nervous system, an altered gut microbiota composition, and more.

These findings shed light on two fundamental pillars of human health: getting enough sleep and eating a healthy diet. They suggest that you can't simply swap out one for the other; both sleep and diet play crucial roles in maintaining health and are most powerful when combined.

Editor's note

While “normal” sleep and "healthy" diet scores are helpful measurements for research studies, they don't account for the nuances of day-to-day life. Especially for new parents, those working nightshift, or people without access to an abundance of whole and natural foods, meeting the criteria for optimal sleep or a healthy diet score can be difficult. It's important to treat yourself with grace and do the best you can.

Tips to sleep better

If you’re clocking less than a full night’s rest consistently and looking to make a change, there are plenty of things you can try. Here are a few ways to start getting better sleep. 

  • Optimize your sleep space: Keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet can go a long way in improving your sleep quality.
  • Try magnesium supplements: Certain types of magnesium supplements have been shown to support high-quality rest without next-day drowsiness—here are our favorites.
  • Stick to a consistent bedtime: When it comes to sleep, consistency is key. Going to bed and waking up around the same time each day (when possible) will help regulate your natural sleep-wake cycle.
  • Don’t wait to ask for help: If you notice you just can’t get consistently great sleep, be it quality or quantity, don’t wait to ask your physician for help. While a few restless nights aren’t the end of the world, sleep is a valuable asset to longevity and optimized well-being, so it's worth seeing a doctor if you aren't getting it.

The takeaway

As you may already know, diet can significantly impact your risk for a plethora of diseases, including type 2 diabetes. New research shows that sleep may also be intimately tied to type 2 diabetes. For those ready to make some bedtime adjustments, check out our Sleep School newsletter.

More On This Topic

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)
Integrative Health

Almost 32% Of People Have This Liver Disease (& It's Not Connected To Alcohol)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Best Supplement For Cognitive Support & Longevity, From A Neuroscientist

Morgan Chamberlain

Is Your Sleep Out Of Whack? Reset With These Natural Ideas
Paid Content | Natrol

Is Your Sleep Out Of Whack? Reset With These Natural Ideas

Devon Barrow

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder
Paid Content | Otsuka America, Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Lundbeck

How Long-Acting Injectables May Help People Living with Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder

mindbodygreen

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist
Women's Health

The Best Type Of Exercise To Relieve Menopause Symptoms, From A Neuroscientist

Hannah Frye

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk
Integrative Health

6 Expert-Approved Ways To Squash Even More Stress On Your Next Walk

Kelly Hale MS, OTR/L, IMT,c, NCPT

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is So Good, It's Helping New Parents Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe

This Supplement Helped Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss For 6 Months*
Healthy Weight

This Supplement Helped Me Manage Cravings & Sustain Weight Loss For 6 Months*

Jen Howard

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep
Integrative Health

I've Tried It All & This Supplement Noticeably Improved My Sleep

Edwin Csukas

