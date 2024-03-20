Advertisement
Chronic Short Sleep Can Increase Your Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds
When most people think about reducing their diabetes risk, their minds go straight to diet. And while it's true that the foods you eat have a significant impact on your blood sugar, insulin control, and risk for type 2 diabetes, they're not the only factor to pay attention to. New research shows that your sleep patterns can also influence your type 2 diabetes risk—regardless of what's on your plate.
The link between lack of sleep and diabetes risk
A new study published in the journal Diabetes and Endocrinology found that people who clocked an average of five hours of sleep per night had a 16% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Those who got between three and four hours had a 41% increased risk1.
Researchers looked at data from 247,000 adults enrolled in the UK Biobank with an average age of 55. They placed participants into categories of normal sleep patterns (seven to eight hours per day), mild short (six hours per day), moderate short (five hours per day), and extremely short (three to four hours per day).
They then evaluated people's food choices such as their consumption of red meat, processed meat, fruits, vegetables, and fish, to give them a "healthy diet score" ranging from 0 (unhealthiest) to 5 (healthiest).
They found that those with the healthiest dietary patterns have a 25% reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Interestingly enough, though, individuals who followed a more nutritious diet still had a heightened risk of type 2 diabetes if they consistently slept too little.
It's not totally clear why there is such a strong correlation between sleep and diabetes risk. Researchers suspect it could be caused by various mechanisms including impaired cellular insulin sensitivity, increased activity of the sympathetic nervous system, an altered gut microbiota composition, and more.
These findings shed light on two fundamental pillars of human health: getting enough sleep and eating a healthy diet. They suggest that you can't simply swap out one for the other; both sleep and diet play crucial roles in maintaining health and are most powerful when combined.
Editor's note
Tips to sleep better
If you’re clocking less than a full night’s rest consistently and looking to make a change, there are plenty of things you can try. Here are a few ways to start getting better sleep.
- Optimize your sleep space: Keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet can go a long way in improving your sleep quality.
- Try magnesium supplements: Certain types of magnesium supplements have been shown to support high-quality rest without next-day drowsiness—here are our favorites.
- Stick to a consistent bedtime: When it comes to sleep, consistency is key. Going to bed and waking up around the same time each day (when possible) will help regulate your natural sleep-wake cycle.
- Don’t wait to ask for help: If you notice you just can’t get consistently great sleep, be it quality or quantity, don’t wait to ask your physician for help. While a few restless nights aren’t the end of the world, sleep is a valuable asset to longevity and optimized well-being, so it's worth seeing a doctor if you aren't getting it.
The takeaway
As you may already know, diet can significantly impact your risk for a plethora of diseases, including type 2 diabetes. New research shows that sleep may also be intimately tied to type 2 diabetes. For those ready to make some bedtime adjustments, check out our Sleep School newsletter.
