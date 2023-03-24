Falling asleep also takes longer than I'd like. The stress of the day has kept me awake at night. The fact that my "office" is also my bedroom doesn't help. Working from home comes with its own set of challenges, and I find that it makes it harder to shut off and unwind after a long workday.

In the past, I've tried taking melatonin, but it always makes me wake up feeling groggy and out of it. Listening to soothing ASMR before bed and sleeping with noise-canceling headphones sometimes helps me drown out noise and fall asleep faster, but I don't love sleeping with things in my ear.

Needless to say, I haven't found a perfect solution that helps me achieve the type of sleep I enjoy while hiking. So when I heard that mindbodygreen was selling a sleep supplement that had rave reviews, I was eager to give it a try.