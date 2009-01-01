Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This Chocolate Mint Latte Tastes Like A Peppermint Pattie—But It's Sugar-Free

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Clean Coffee latte
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While I'll take a peppermint pattie or Andes mint any time of the year, the holiday season, in particular, screams "mint chocolate" to me. The cool, sweet duo is one of my all-time favorite flavor combinations, and it just feels extra crave-able once the weather starts to get frosty.

Over the last few weeks, I've been inspired to retire my mint chocolate smoothie in favor of something a bit warmer and cozier. As a coffee lover, I figured infusing these flavors into my daily brew could be one approach. But I was wary of pumping my coffee full of added sweeteners and artificial flavors—things that leave me feeling anxious and sometimes give me headaches, especially when combined with caffeine.

So, I set out to make a mint-chocolate coffee using only natural, organic ingredients. After some trial and error, I'm happy to present a seasonal latte that tastes like a dream but won't be a nightmare for your blood sugar.

How to make a chocolate peppermint latte that doesn’t spike your blood sugar

Any great at-home latte starts with great whole beans—and clean coffee+ delivers.

clean coffee+

Finally, a great-tasting coffee you can trust

It turns out, the way beans are grown has a huge impact on their flavor. Many conventional coffee farms employ monocropping; they plant rows upon rows of coffee plants to maximize yield, and use chemical herbicides and fertilizers to kill off any predators. Since coffee beans are pretty sensitive1 and susceptible to pests and disease, they are one of the most-sprayed crops in the world. Spraying can help minimize crop loss, but it doesn't do the coffee's flavor or health profile any favors.

Coffee that's grown on organic farms that forego pesticide use in favor of more ecologically friendly methods, like mindbodygreen's new clean coffee+ blend, taste much better and are higher in beneficial compounds like antioxidant polyphenols. These beans—which have also been rigorously tested for contaminants like mold and mycotoxins—form the foundation of my healthy brew.†

I don't have an espresso machine at home, so I've been using drip coffee as the base of this latte (which I know is not the real way to make a latte—coffee police don't come for me!).

From there, I add in my no-sugar chocolate dupe: mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen in chocolate. Inspired by our Beauty Director Alexandra Engler's genius sugar-free hot chocolate recipe, I add collagen to give the coffee a rich chocolate flavor without the ensuing sugar crash (it’s sweetened with 100% pure organic monk fruit extract). The collagen peptides have some benefits for skin health and appearance2, too, and I'll take any help I can get in that department.

"Not only does [beauty & gut collagen in chocolate] contain zero added sugar, but it's filled with additional nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives that your skin will love," Engler notes.

A few drops of organic peppermint extract round out this chocolate-mint delight. Top with foamed milk of your choice (I drink dairy—sue me) and you have a treat that tastes super decadent but doesn't need to be saved for special occasions. Here's how to recreate it at home:

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Stir coffee, collagen peptides, and peppermint extract in a mug to combine.
  2. Warm up your milk in the microwave or on the stove. Use a blender or hand frother to give it a nice foamy consistency.
  3. Pour the milk over your coffee mixture and enjoy!

The takeaway

On long, cold winter days, I'll take all the healthy indulgences I can get. This chocolate mint latte helps me start my morning on a joyful note—without sending me into an afternoon sugar spiral.

clean coffee+

Finally, a great-tasting coffee you can trust

†Not detected or below detectable limits. mindbodygreen's clean coffee+ undergoes comprehensive, third-party lab testing in the USA for hundreds of purity, potency, and sensory tests. Rigorously tested for caffeine, theobromine, polyphenols, heavy metals, yeast, mold, bacteria, mycotoxins, acrylamide, pesticides, solvents, acidity, and more—our premium, whole coffee beans exceed industry-leading quality standards for potency, purity, and taste experience.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like
Functional Food

Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates
Functional Food

Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How To Make Café-Caliber Lattes At Home, From A Trained Barista
Functional Food

How To Make Café-Caliber Lattes At Home, From A Trained Barista

Hannah Frye

This Riff On Hot Chocolate Is Sugar Free & Great For Your Skin
Recipes

This Riff On Hot Chocolate Is Sugar Free & Great For Your Skin

Jamie Schneider

Eating This Could Decrease Bowel Cancer Risk, New Study Finds
Functional Food

Eating This Could Decrease Bowel Cancer Risk, New Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?
Functional Food

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

Male Fertility Is Declining — But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining — But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

Uh, Is Your Coffee Moldy? This One Isn't & Earns 5 Stars For Its Taste
Functional Food

Uh, Is Your Coffee Moldy? This One Isn't & Earns 5 Stars For Its Taste

Emma Loewe

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)
Recipes

Feeling Sick? An RD Wants You To Eat This (Nope, Not Soup)

Hannah Frye

Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like
Functional Food

Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates
Functional Food

Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How To Make Café-Caliber Lattes At Home, From A Trained Barista
Functional Food

How To Make Café-Caliber Lattes At Home, From A Trained Barista

Hannah Frye

This Riff On Hot Chocolate Is Sugar Free & Great For Your Skin
Recipes

This Riff On Hot Chocolate Is Sugar Free & Great For Your Skin

Jamie Schneider

Eating This Could Decrease Bowel Cancer Risk, New Study Finds
Functional Food

Eating This Could Decrease Bowel Cancer Risk, New Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?
Functional Food

Water vs. Tea: Which One's Better To Drink When You're Constipated?

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

Male Fertility Is Declining — But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality
Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining — But This Food Could Increase Sperm Quality

Sarah Regan

Uh, Is Your Coffee Moldy? This One Isn't & Earns 5 Stars For Its Taste
Functional Food

Uh, Is Your Coffee Moldy? This One Isn't & Earns 5 Stars For Its Taste

Emma Loewe

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Dry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.