This Chocolate Mint Latte Tastes Like A Peppermint Pattie—But It's Sugar-Free

It turns out, the way beans are grown has a huge impact on their flavor. Many conventional coffee farms employ monocropping; they plant rows upon rows of coffee plants to maximize yield, and use chemical herbicides and fertilizers to kill off any predators. Since coffee beans are pretty sensitive1 and susceptible to pests and disease, they are one of the most-sprayed crops in the world. Spraying can help minimize crop loss, but it doesn't do the coffee's flavor or health profile any favors.