This $37 Air Fryer Forced My Oven Into Seasonal Retirement

The beauty of an air fryer is that it effectively eliminates, or at least significantly reduces the amount of oil you’re cooking in. While ingredients like extra virgin olive oil are excellent in moderation for their offering of healthy fats, the less I can use of it, the better—especially considering I like my veggies crispy.

The Chefman Air Fryer offers temperatures ranging between 200 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can cook your food for up to 60 minutes (a time limit that I have personally never hit—the appliance is just that effective!) Another highlight? The 2-quart basket on this air fryer is dishwasher safe, so that means I don’t have to waste any time scrubbing in between uses. Plus, it's the perfect size for one.

I’m partial to frying up broccoli and cauliflower as the perfect side to nearly any dinner, and I’ve genuinely found myself eating more vegetables since making this purchase. My favorite crispy texture can be achieved without cranking up the oven, which is a major win during the summer in my air conditioner-less apartment. And with the sheer volume of air fried TikTok recipes going viral, it’s fun to see if these trends are actually worth the hype—even as the most amateur chef.