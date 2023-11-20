Cooking for a crowd is hard enough before dietary restrictions are thrown in the mix. Add requests for vegetarian gravy and gluten-free stuffing to the equation, and suddenly you're feeling more like a short-order cook than a gracious host. If you're cooking for plant-based folks this holiday, don't sweat. There's no need to double up your work. We tapped Chef Morgan Jarrett, who specializes in plant-based cooking, for tips on how to make veggie dishes that everyone at the table will enjoy. Thank us later!