Joe Woodhouse has been vegetarian since the age of 10, teaching himself how to cook. He later trained as a chef and spent years working in kitchens such as Vanilla Black and the Towpath Café, as well as contributing to events with restaurants such as the Quality Chop house. Alongside being a chef, he is also a photographer, shooting with clients such as Soho Farmhouse, Belazu, Marmite, Asda, Hakkasan, and Coleman's. He is lauded amongst colleagues - including Anna Jones and Nigella Lawson - for being the best vegetarian chef in the business. His work has featured in publications such as The New Yorker, Bon Appétit, Guardian, Observer, Metro, Evening Standard and Life & Thyme.