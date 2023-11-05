Roasted Squash, Kale, & White Bean Soup Is A Balanced Meal In A Bowl
Another favourite go-to for a hearty meal that won’t leave you wanting a nap afterward. Beans are great. Beans in any shape or form. Creamy and comforting, they provide such a brilliant platform for flavours. This is a lovely weekend lunch that can come together fairly quickly. All the elements can be prepped ahead and then just finished when you need it, gently reheating the beans and adding in the already roasted squash and the greens to wilt.
Roasted squash, kale & white bean stew
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 800g (1lb 12oz) squash or pumpkin, onion, crown prince, acorn, butternut all work fine
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 onions, sliced
- 2 celery sticks, sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 litre (1¾ pints) vegetable stock
- 2 x 660g (1lb 7½oz) jars of white beans, canellini, haricot, butter bean all work well, or 3 x 400g (14oz) tins or 350g (12oz) dried beans soaked in water and cooked until tender
- 300g (10½oz) cavolo nero (lacinato kale) roughly chopped and tough stalks removed
- sea salt flakes
- good extra-virgin olive oil, to serve
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F), Gas Mark 6.
- Halve the squash, scoop out the seeds and remove the stalk. Cut roughly into 4–5cm (1½–2in) chunks. Toss with 3 tablespoons of oil, place on a baking tray and roast for 25–35 minutes until soft and caramelized.
- Meanwhile, in a medium pan heat the remaining oil over a medium heat and add the onions and celery with a pinch of salt. Cook for 5 minutes, then add the bay leaves and garlic and cook for a further 10 minutes until completely soft. Add the stock to the pan and bring to a simmer. Add the beans with their liquor, along with the cavolo nero, and bring to a bubble. Cook for 5–7 minutes until the cavolo nero is just starting to wilt.
- Serve in bowls with a drizzle of good oil. Some grated hard cheese wouldn’t be out of place and chunks of crusty bread to mop up any juices.
Reprinted with permission from More Daily Veg by Joe Woodhouse copyright © 2023. Photographs by Joe Woodhouse. Published by Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Publishing House.
Joe Woodhouse has been vegetarian since the age of 10, teaching himself how to cook. He later trained as a chef and spent years working in kitchens such as Vanilla Black and the Towpath Café, as well as contributing to events with restaurants such as the Quality Chop house. Alongside being a chef, he is also a photographer, shooting with clients such as Soho Farmhouse, Belazu, Marmite, Asda, Hakkasan, and Coleman's. He is lauded amongst colleagues - including Anna Jones and Nigella Lawson - for being the best vegetarian chef in the business. His work has featured in publications such as The New Yorker, Bon Appétit, Guardian, Observer, Metro, Evening Standard and Life & Thyme.