An Overlooked Lung Condition After Menopause May Be Linked To Diet
You probably already know that what you eat affects your heart, your gut, and your metabolic health after menopause. But your lungs?
That one tends to get left out of the conversation. A new study in postmenopausal women found that diet quality was meaningfully connected to preserved ratio impaired spirometry (PRISm), a pattern of reduced lung function where the lungs can't move as much air as they should, even though standard breathing tests may still look normal.
The same eating patterns associated with lower inflammation and better metabolic health were also tied to better lung function outcomes.
About the study
PRISm often goes undetected and has been associated with a higher risk of heart disease, metabolic problems, and early death. Researchers set out to examine whether diet quality might be part of the picture in postmenopausal women.
To investigate, researchers analysed data from 678 postmenopausal women in China who had no history of lung disease.
They evaluated each woman's diet in four different ways, including overall diet quality, inflammatory potential, gut health support, and antioxidant intake.
They also measured insulin resistance to see if it helped explain any link between diet and lung health.
Better diet quality was tied to lower odds of impaired lung function
Women with healthier diets were less likely to have impaired lung function. Every 10-point increase in overall diet quality was linked to a 34% lower likelihood of PRISm, while eating a more inflammatory diet was linked to a 44% higher likelihood.
Diets rich in antioxidant-packed foods and those that support a healthy gut microbiome were also associated with better lung health. For most of the diet measures, the healthier people ate, the better their lung function tended to be.
Researchers also looked at insulin resistance to see if it might help explain the link between diet and lung health. While it appeared to play a small role, the finding wasn't strong enough to confirm it as the reason behind the connection.
Why menopause changes the equation
Hot flashes get the headlines. The metabolic shift happening underneath them rarely does.
When estrogen levels drop, the body starts storing more fat around the abdomen, becomes less responsive to insulin (the hormone that helps manage blood sugar), and tends to carry more low-grade inflammation. It's a whole-body metabolic reset that happens gradually, often without obvious symptoms.
After menopause, those changes (more abdominal fat, higher inflammation, less stable blood sugar) are the exact conditions that make poor diet quality harder to absorb.
In other words, the dietary habits that might have been relatively harmless at 35 could have a bigger impact at 55.
The body is simply more sensitive to what you eat, and this study suggests that sensitivity may extend to lung health too.
Important caveats
Because the study was cross-sectional, it can show association but not cause and effect. It was also conducted at a single hospital in China, which limits how broadly the findings apply.
Dietary intake was based on a single-day self-reported recall, and the authors themselves call the findings hypothesis-generating, flagging the need for larger, multicenter research to confirm them.
Eating for lung & overall health after menopause
The eating pattern associated with better lung function in this study isn't a specialised lung diet.
A Mediterranean-style, plant-forward eating pattern checks all four of the dietary boxes the study measured; it scores well on overall diet quality, has low inflammatory potential, supports a diverse gut microbiome, and delivers a wide range of antioxidants. In practice, that looks like:
- Plenty of fiber from vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fruit.
- Colourful produce rich in polyphenols, carotenoids, and other antioxidant compounds.
- Healthy fats from olive oil, avocado, nuts, and fatty fish.
- Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, or kimchi to support a diverse gut microbiome.
- Herbs and spices that add antioxidant capacity without extra calories.
Ultra-processed foods (packaged snacks, fast food, refined grains, sugar-sweetened beverages) score poorly across all four dietary dimensions the study measured; low in fiber and antioxidants, disruptive to gut microbiota, and pro-inflammatory.
Shifting toward anti-inflammatory eating and metabolic resilience is what the overall pattern of evidence points to.
The takeaway
This research adds another reason to take your plate seriously after menopause.
The foods that support your heart, gut, and metabolic health may also be protecting how well your lungs function as you age. It's a compelling case for building the eating pattern you already know works.