Beauty

How A Celebrity Makeup Artist Makes Any Foundation Look Natural

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
September 07, 2024
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman putting on makeup
Image by Stocksy // Leire Cavia Spain
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While foundation is undoubtedly one of the most popular complexion makeup products out there, not everyone wants a full-coverage look. Even though some products claim to have a skinlike finish, many of us know that's not always the outcome. Plus, finding the perfect shade isn't an easy feat. 

That being said, there is one quick hack that can make any foundation product look more natural and blend even better. It might sound too good to be true, but celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey swears by it. And who better to trust than the pros who play with makeup every single day?

How to make your foundation look more natural

"Foundation can be overwhelming and sometimes discouraging because most people are searching for the perfect shade," Dempsey says. Even if you're met with a wider shade range, unique traits like undertones can make the process more challenging. 

"People will try applying many different types or shades of foundation and instead of creating an even tone, it ends up looking like too much, and that's never what you want," she adds. "For those looking for the right color and formula for their skin type and tone, I recommend cocktailing any highly pigmented foundation with neutralizing products, like my Mixturizer, for a personal and seamless application."

Translation: Rather than using your foundation alone, add a bit of your pigment to a highly moisturizing base. You can opt for your favorite lightweight face cream or a hydrating primer. 

You can even do this with concealer: Simply dab a bit of concealer on the back of your hand and mix it with your base moisturizing product. Then apply the concealer wherever you see fit, be it under the eyes, over blemishes, etc. 

For those with dry skin, this might even help keep your complexion supple throughout the day. Some foundation and concealer formulas are naturally hydrating, but others can dry out the skin as the hours pass. This trick will help prevent flaking and creasing, as well as encourage a natural finish. 

The takeaway

There you have it: a quick tip that will make your foundation or concealer look more natural in seconds. Remember to look for a lightweight cream that easily absorbs into your skin, and always start small and build coverage as you go. Hoping for a full "no-makeup" look? Here's how to nail it in six easy steps

