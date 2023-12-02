Skip to Content
Beauty

A Celeb Makeup Artist & Health Coach On Achieving Smooth Skin Through Diet, Skin Care & Makeup

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
By Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Older woman applies makeup in bathroom mirror
Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Who doesn’t want a smooth, supple complexion? Certainly that’s what I aim for on the mornings I apply foundation. But with each passing year, it seems to be more and more of a challenge—as new fine lines appear across my forehead and the pores on my cheeks start to sag. My foundation may look flat right after I blend it in, but as the day wears on, I see the texture start to show up. Such is the case with age, I suppose. 

And a lot of women I talk to share the same grievances—makeup that doesn’t lay flat and smooth throughout the day. Concealer will appear crepey under the eyes or formula will settle into fine lines, making them more apparent than they were before. 

Here, celebrity makeup artist and certified health coach Lisa Aharon explains how to get a smooth canvas through the basics of wellness, skin care, and then makeup. 

Start from the inside out

The thing is, makeup application doesn’t start with a swipe of foundation or concealer, Aharon will be the first to tell you. It starts with the skin care prep before that and the lifestyle choices even before that. 

"Everything is internal. I almost feel like it's irresponsible of me to not offer that information when somebody asks me what product they should use on their face. I feel like I can't answer it until I have the other answers of what else is happening with you," Aharon shared on a recent episode of Clean Beauty School

Of course, addressing the lifestyle factors becomes, well, more complicated. There’s a plethora of things that influence the way our skin looks, from sleep, diet, movement, stress, and so on. 

“I think that ultimately, if we listen to our bodies, we also have those answers. And so if somebody is having an issue—whether it's acne or it's dehydration—they often know what they’re doing or not doing that’s causing it. It could be too much alcohol consumption, too much travel, not enough sleep, not enough water, too much fried foods, whatever,” she says. 

For example: As we discuss in the episode, both Aharon and I are focusing on protein intake and muscle support. Personally, I’ve been thinking a lot about how much protein I consume and how it affects my skin. As I get older, I want to support my body with the right nutrients so my skin has all the tools it needs to make collagen, elastin, and keratin (what our skin cells are made of). To do so, I need amino acids. Enter: protein.

Aharon, too, says she’s been paying attention to muscle health. “As women get older, we just can’t hold onto muscle mass the same way that we used to. And so it just becomes more important to lift weights,” she says. “I’ve seen a massive transformation in my body and energy due to that.” 

In fact, research shows that resistance training can improve skin firmness. A study published1 in Scientific Reports1 found that exercise has been shown to improve skin elasticity and upper dermal structure. And more specifically, resistance training was found to increase dermal thickness—and this structural integrity is crucial for supple, firm skin. 

Use facial tools prior to application 

I’m not suggesting that you have to carve out time to use facial tools every morning if that doesn’t sound appealing or doable. Beauty is quite literally my job and I struggle to make time in the morning to tinker with my face. 

However, on the occasions that you really want your makeup to last, it’s worth taking the extra time to prep. Facial tools—like LED lights, sculpting wands, and cooling rollers—can reduce inflammation, depuff, and tone the skin. This’ll help the skin care and makeup formulas that follow lay better. 

"I love using Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand on the cool setting, to help de-puff and tone down any inflammation,” she says, noting that she’ll also follow with a gua sha stone or Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar ("I like to use that especially around the eyes to de-puff," she says.) 

Apply in thin, light layers 

If you have mature skin, you actually should be using less products. Piling on thick layers of goop and creams and powders will only exacerbate any texture concerns. By applying thinner layers with more sophistication, you get the same result just without the mess. 

"You have to be very detail-oriented, light-handed, and patient," she says. "It's a lot of very thin layers. I start with the areas that need the most coverage, then work my way out from there." 

The takeaway 

The truth is, you can’t expect to use makeup as your coverup for everything. Concealer can certainly help touch up blemishes or hide dark circles, but a good night’s sleep and healthy diet is what you need to address in the first place. 

Our Beauty Editor Tried An Internationally Famous Natural Peel — The Results
Beauty

Our Beauty Editor Tried An Internationally Famous Natural Peel — The Results

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & I Want Everyone To Stop Making This Skin Care Mistake
Beauty

I'm A Cosmetic Chemist & I Want Everyone To Stop Making This Skin Care Mistake

Hannah Frye

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

Is This The Secret To Smoother, Less Crepey Knees & Thighs?
Beauty

Is This The Secret To Smoother, Less Crepey Knees & Thighs?

Jamie Schneider

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& It's On Sale Until Tomorrow)
Beauty

This Moisturizer Gives My Dry Skin A Dewy Glow That Lasts (& It's On Sale Until Tomorrow)

Hannah Frye

Skin Care & Facial Massage Tips From A Facialist Called "The Queen Of Skin"
Beauty

Skin Care & Facial Massage Tips From A Facialist Called "The Queen Of Skin"

Alexandra Engler

Once & For All: Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Most Common Reason & What To Do
Beauty

Once & For All: Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Most Common Reason & What To Do

Jamie Schneider

I'm A Med Student & I Get Compliments Whenever I Wear These
Home

I'm A Med Student & I Get Compliments Whenever I Wear These

Joe Gerlach

The Next Time You Feel Anxious & Overwhelmed, Doing This Chore Might Help
Home

The Next Time You Feel Anxious & Overwhelmed, Doing This Chore Might Help

Dana Claudat

Popular Stories

