Who doesn’t want a smooth, supple complexion? Certainly that’s what I aim for on the mornings I apply foundation. But with each passing year, it seems to be more and more of a challenge—as new fine lines appear across my forehead and the pores on my cheeks start to sag. My foundation may look flat right after I blend it in, but as the day wears on, I see the texture start to show up. Such is the case with age, I suppose.