The Nova Hybrid is one of the brand’s newer designs, which offers a softer mattress for those who like the plush feel of a luxury hotel bed. It’s also one of Casper’s most expensive offerings. Despite this, the Nova Hybrid arrives like the rest of the brand’s mattresses: compressed in an air-sealed bed and packed in a box.

The company says the box is “about the size of a mini-fridge,” though we found the mattress to be much taller. This compressed packaging makes it much easier to move around the mattress, which clocks in at 89 pounds for a queen. While this may sound heavy, it’s actually lighter than many other queen-sized models on the market.

Keep in mind that the mattress's weight depends on which size you order, and it’s always better to have an extra set of hands available to help you unbox and set it up.

Although the brand says you can sleep on the mattress as soon as you unbox it, you may want to give it some time. This is because the bed may take a while to expand to its full dimensions.

If you’re on the fence or indecisive, then you’re in luck. Casper offers a 100-night trial period for this model and a 10-year limited warranty if you do decide it’s the one for you.

If you live in the United States or Canada, you can expect free shipping, although those who call Alaska or Hawaii home may have to pay additional shipping fees.