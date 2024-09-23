My journey prompted me to start thinking about what causes illness in the first place. Why do some people get sick when other people don't? So I did something I felt very capable of doing: I dove into research. I pulled out all my old textbooks and looked at all the research articles that I could find online. During this process, I found something really remarkable: Researchers have found a very strong link between illness and stress1 . So for me, that was an invitation to really understand stress, how it impacts us, and how we can prevent it—which is how I found shadow work.