This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is one of the most aggressive and deadly brain cancers, with a median survival rate of just 12 to 18 months despite surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. But a recent clinical study1 has uncovered a promising alternative: the ketogenic diet.
Researchers found that patients who adhered to a ketogenic diet for at least six months had a 66.7% three-year survival rate—dramatically higher than the 8.3% survival rate of those who did not follow the diet.
The study: A closer look
Researchers tracked 18 patients with GBM between 2016 and 2024. Six patients adhered to the ketogenic diet for more than six months, while the remaining 12 did not. The difference in survival rates was striking:
- 66.7% of patients on the ketogenic diet survived beyond three years.
- Only 8.3% of patients who did not follow the diet reached the three-year mark.
- The average survival time for non-adherents was just 15.7 months—consistent with standard GBM prognosis.
These results indicate that dietary intervention may play a significant role in extending survival in GBM patients.
How does the ketogenic diet impact cancer?
The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate dietary approach that shifts the body's primary fuel source from glucose to ketones.
GBM cells are highly dependent on glucose for energy, but they struggle to metabolize ketones due to dysfunctional mitochondria. This metabolic vulnerability makes the ketogenic diet a potential weapon against tumor growth.
Key mechanisms behind its potential benefits:
- Starving the tumor: GBM cells rely heavily on glucose2. By cutting carbohydrates, the diet deprives them of their preferred fuel source.
- Enhancing normal cell function: Healthy brain cells can efficiently use ketones for energy, which may protect them from damage during cancer treatment.
- Lowering inflammation: Ketogenic diets have been shown to reduce systemic inflammation3, which may help slow cancer progression.
- Increasing treatment effectiveness: Some research suggests that the ketogenic diet can enhance the effects of chemotherapy and radiation, making cancer cells more vulnerable to treatment.
Challenges & considerations
Despite the promising results, adherence to the ketogenic diet remains a major hurdle. In this study, only one out of eight women maintained the diet, compared to five out of ten men. Reasons for non-adherence included:
- Skepticism—some patients doubted the diet’s effectiveness.
- Social & family influences—relatives often preferred conventional treatments.
- Dietary restrictions—adjusting to a high-fat, low-carb diet can be difficult, especially for older patients.
- Financial constraints—quality ketogenic foods can be expensive.
What's next
The study highlights the need for larger clinical trials to confirm the ketogenic diet’s role in GBM treatment, as well as other types of cancer. Future research should also explore:
- Gender differences in diet adherence and outcomes.
- Combining ketogenic diets with existing therapies for maximum benefit.
- The impact of long-term ketogenic diet use on quality of life and overall health.
The takeaway
The ketogenic diet is not a cure for GBM, but the data suggest it may be a valuable tool in improving survival rates. As researchers continue to explore metabolic therapies for cancer, this study adds to a growing body of evidence that diet plays a crucial role in cancer treatment.
For GBM patients and their families, it offers a glimmer of hope in the fight against one of the most challenging forms of cancer.
