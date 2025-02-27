Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Diet Increases Brain Cancer Survival By 66%, Study Finds

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
February 27, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Breakfast Plate with Eggs, Bacon, Spinach, Guac, and Hot Sauce
Image by Helen Yin / Stocksy
February 27, 2025

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is one of the most aggressive and deadly brain cancers, with a median survival rate of just 12 to 18 months despite surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. But a recent clinical study1 has uncovered a promising alternative: the ketogenic diet. 

Researchers found that patients who adhered to a ketogenic diet for at least six months had a 66.7% three-year survival rate—dramatically higher than the 8.3% survival rate of those who did not follow the diet.

The study: A closer look

Researchers tracked 18 patients with GBM between 2016 and 2024. Six patients adhered to the ketogenic diet for more than six months, while the remaining 12 did not. The difference in survival rates was striking:

  • 66.7% of patients on the ketogenic diet survived beyond three years.
  • Only 8.3% of patients who did not follow the diet reached the three-year mark.
  • The average survival time for non-adherents was just 15.7 months—consistent with standard GBM prognosis.

These results indicate that dietary intervention may play a significant role in extending survival in GBM patients.

How does the ketogenic diet impact cancer?

The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate dietary approach that shifts the body's primary fuel source from glucose to ketones. 

GBM cells are highly dependent on glucose for energy, but they struggle to metabolize ketones due to dysfunctional mitochondria. This metabolic vulnerability makes the ketogenic diet a potential weapon against tumor growth.

Key mechanisms behind its potential benefits:

Challenges & considerations

Despite the promising results, adherence to the ketogenic diet remains a major hurdle. In this study, only one out of eight women maintained the diet, compared to five out of ten men. Reasons for non-adherence included:

  • Skepticism—some patients doubted the diet’s effectiveness.
  • Social & family influences—relatives often preferred conventional treatments.
  • Dietary restrictions—adjusting to a high-fat, low-carb diet can be difficult, especially for older patients.
  • Financial constraints—quality ketogenic foods can be expensive.

What's next

The study highlights the need for larger clinical trials to confirm the ketogenic diet’s role in GBM treatment, as well as other types of cancer. Future research should also explore:

  • Gender differences in diet adherence and outcomes.
  • Combining ketogenic diets with existing therapies for maximum benefit.
  • The impact of long-term ketogenic diet use on quality of life and overall health.

The takeaway

The ketogenic diet is not a cure for GBM, but the data suggest it may be a valuable tool in improving survival rates. As researchers continue to explore metabolic therapies for cancer, this study adds to a growing body of evidence that diet plays a crucial role in cancer treatment.

For GBM patients and their families, it offers a glimmer of hope in the fight against one of the most challenging forms of cancer.

More On This Topic

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients
Integrative Health

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients

Morgan Chamberlain

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert
Women's Health

Over 50? This Is The One Thing You Should Focus On, From A Hormone Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)
Integrative Health

5 Supplements That Actually Work (Plus, 5 You Should Avoid)

Morgan Chamberlain

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?
Integrative Health

Wait, Is Taking Naps Good Or Bad For Your Brain Health?

Hannah Frye

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day
Integrative Health

Try This Quick Hack For Incorporating More Movement Into Your Day

Hannah Frye

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)
Women's Health

4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Ways To Keep IBS Symptoms In Check, From A Gut Health Researcher

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)
Integrative Health

Are These Cancer-Preventing Habits A Part Of Your Routine? (Because They Should Be)

Morgan Chamberlain

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth
Mental Health

Are Plant-Based Meat Alternatives Really Healthy? Study Sheds Lights On The Truth

Ava Durgin

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients
Integrative Health

Want To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? Look For These Brain-Supporting Ingredients

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.