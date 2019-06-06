3 Cancer-Fighting Foods You Should Be Eating (But Probably Haven't Heard Of)

Cacao is the main ingredient in pure chocolate before it is made into heat-processed cocoa powder. Because of the heat, cocoa does not have as many nutrients as raw cacao powder. Raw cacao powder is very high in nutrients and minerals.

Cacao is incredibly high in magnesium, a mineral that relaxes our muscles and eases pain in the body; it's no wonder that we crave chocolate! Cacao contains polyphenolic compounds that are highly beneficial to our health. It has also been proved by the science community to be an anti-inflammatory with anti-tumor activities. Cacao has been shown to have many potential anticancer compounds because of its high antioxidant count (40 times that of blueberries!). It has the ability to reduce inflammation, reduce the risk of obesity, and improve cardiovascular circulation.

The physiological effects of caffeine and theobromine, the most abundant methylxanthines in cacao, are notable. Theobromine is a heart stimulant and vasodilator—meaning, it widens blood vessels. It is used to treat high blood pressure and is also a diuretic. All these benefits assist in keeping the body in a state less hospitable to cancer. A study showed that theobromine might be extremely effective in preventing human glioblastoma, brain tumors.

Caffeine from tea or coffee helps increase stamina and focus and has a positive effect on memory, which can help you if you are experiencing "chemo brain," the foggy thinking that is a side effect of chemotherapy. It also has many other known health benefits (as long as it is consumed in moderation) and has been observed to decrease the risk of certain cancers, including endometrial cancer.

These health-promoting benefits are so remarkable that chocolate is being explored as a functional food, useful for improving cardiovascular health. Research is currently being done on the effects of cacao on aging, oxidative stress, blood pressure regulation, and atherosclerosis. It appears to have the potential for lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease-related hypercoagulation due to hypercholesterolemia. One study revealed that cacao can help with a significant reduction of body weight and body mass index (BMI). Along with a lower rate of obesity comes a lower risk of developing cancer.

Researchers investigating colitis-associated cancer found that a cacao treatment reduced inflammation, increased enzyme activity, and upped the presence of antioxidants. Although not definitive yet, the results suggest that cacao may prevent the development of colon cancer in humans.

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease are at risk for developing ulcerative colitis—associated with colorectal cancer. However, another study of mice found that cacao significantly decreased tumor incidence and size. In addition to inhibiting proliferation of tumor epithelial cells, the findings also demonstrated that a cacao-rich diet suppresses the formation and growth of tumors.