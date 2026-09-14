A Long-Term Study Found A Surprising Upside To Sticking With CPAP
Using a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure, a device that uses gentle airflow to keep the airway open) can be annoying: masks take time to adjust to, machines make noise, and some people wake up to find they've removed the equipment in their sleep.
But for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), consistent use may offer benefits beyond better sleep.
In a recent study, researchers followed CPAP users for close to a decade to see whether sticking with therapy shaped something other than their nights.
About the study
OSA repeatedly blocks the airway during sleep, causing breathing to stop and restart.
Because disrupted sleep is linked to depression, researchers examined whether treating OSA with CPAP might affect depression risk.
They analyzed health data from a large group of people in France who had been prescribed CPAP. None had a previous psychiatric diagnosis, including depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, or anxiety.
Researchers followed participants for a median of about eight and a half years. They compared people who used CPAP for at least four hours per night with those who used it less consistently.
Consistent CPAP use was linked to a lower risk of depression
Over the median 8.45-year follow-up, 561 of the 2,712 participants (20.7%) developed major depressive disorder. But the numbers looked different depending on how consistently people used their CPAP.
Among the 1,885 people who used CPAP for at least four hours per night, 19.2% developed depression.
In comparison, 24.2% of the 827 people who used it less consistently developed depression.
After accounting for factors including age, sex, body mass index, socioeconomic status, insomnia complaints, and depressive symptoms at the start of the study, consistent CPAP use was associated with a 17% lower risk of developing depression.
That doesn't prove CPAP itself prevents depression, but the difference is notable. It suggests that consistently treating sleep apnea may be connected to mental health in ways that go beyond helping people feel more rested.
Why sleep apnea may affect mental health
Repeated breathing interruptions fragment sleep, often without fully waking the person.
Over time, this can contribute to exhaustion, brain fog, irritability, concentration problems, and poorer emotional well-being.
The relationship may also work in both directions. People who struggle with CPAP may have insomnia or other mental-health factors that make treatment harder. Insomnia and sleep apnea often occur together, and both are associated with depression.
Making CPAP easier to maintain
If CPAP is uncomfortable, ask your doctor or sleep specialist about mask fit, dryness, pressure settings, or a different mask style.
Also mention persistent exhaustion, poor sleep, or mood changes. CPAP treats the breathing disruptions caused by OSA, but it may not address every reason you feel unwell.
The takeaway
In people with sleep apnea, consistent CPAP use was associated with a lower risk of depression over roughly eight years.
The study cannot prove cause and effect, but it strengthens the case for treating CPAP adherence as part of overall sleep and mental-health care.