Women's Health

CPAP Alternatives: What To Try If You Can’t Tolerate A CPAP Machine

March 13, 2026
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
woman waking up in the morning in a comfortable bed
March 13, 2026
If you’ve been diagnosed with sleep apnea, chances are your doctor recommended a CPAP machine. CPAP (short for continuous positive airway pressure) keeps your airway open while you sleep by delivering a steady stream of air through a mask.

It’s extremely effective—but it’s also not exactly the easiest sleep accessory to get used to.

Many people struggle with the mask, the noise, or the feeling of sleeping attached to a machine. In fact, research suggests a large percentage of patients stop using their CPAP within the first year.

If that sounds like you, don’t panic. CPAP is considered the gold standard treatment for sleep apnea, but it’s not the only option. Depending on the severity of your condition, several alternatives may help you breathe easier and sleep more comfortably.

Below, we break down the most common CPAP alternatives—and who they tend to work best for.

Why some people struggle with CPAP

CPAP machines are incredibly effective when people use them consistently. But getting comfortable with one can take time.

Some of the most common complaints include:

  • The mask feels bulky or irritating
  • Air leaks during the night
  • Dry mouth or nasal congestion
  • Machine noise
  • Feeling claustrophobic

Sometimes small adjustments—like trying a different mask style or adding a humidifier—can make CPAP easier to tolerate. But if those fixes don’t help, it may be worth discussing other treatment options with your sleep doctor.

The best CPAP alternatives for sleep apnea

While CPAP machines remain the gold standard treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, they’re not the only option. Depending on the cause and severity of your condition, several alternatives may help improve nighttime breathing.

Below are some of the most common CPAP alternatives doctors may recommend.

1. Daytime Neuromuscular Therapy

If wearing a device overnight sounds uncomfortable, a newer treatment option focuses on strengthening airway muscles during the day instead of while you sleep.

One example is eXciteOSA, an FDA-cleared device designed for people with primary snoring or mild obstructive sleep apnea. The device sends gentle electrical pulses to the tongue muscles, helping strengthen them over time so they’re less likely to collapse and block the airway during sleep.

Instead of wearing something overnight, the therapy typically involves short daytime sessions—often around 20 minutes per day for several weeks—followed by occasional maintenance use.

Because it focuses on improving muscle tone rather than mechanically holding the airway open, this approach may appeal to people looking for a non-overnight treatment option.

Contributor writer, Casey Clark, tested the device for over one month after she was diagnosed with sleep apnea last year. Her case was mild, so her doctor recommended trying alternative treatments at first. Clark was skeptical at first, especially given the higher price point.

But after several weeks of consistent use, she noticed meaningful improvements in her sleep. "I found myself waking up less in the middle of the night… and I don’t toss and turn as much,” she wrote, adding that she also had “more energy in the morning and can get more done throughout the day.”

Another benefit: The routine was easy to stick with. As Clark explained, “I love that the treatment doesn’t require a huge time commitment during the day; it’s only 20 minutes.”

Best for:

  • Mild obstructive sleep apnea
  • Primary snoring
  • People who dislike nighttime devices

eXciteOSA

$1237
eXciteOSA

Want to know more?

Read Clark's full review of eXciteOSA here.

2. Oral appliances (i.e. sleep apnea mouthguards)

Another common CPAP alternative is a custom oral appliance, sometimes called a mandibular advancement device.

These mouthguards work by gently shifting the lower jaw forward while you sleep. That small movement helps keep the airway open and prevents the tongue from falling backward.

If you’ve ever worn a retainer or night guard, the experience is somewhat similar—just designed specifically to support breathing during sleep.

Oral appliances are typically fitted by a dentist trained in sleep medicine to ensure the device is comfortable and properly aligned.

Best for:

  • Mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea
  • People who travel frequently
  • Those who find CPAP masks uncomfortable

3. Positional therapy

For some people, sleep apnea mainly happens when they sleep on their back. This is known as positional sleep apnea.

When you lie on your back, gravity can cause the tongue and soft tissues in the throat to fall backward, partially blocking the airway. Sleeping on your side often helps keep the airway more open.

Positional therapy focuses on training your body to stay in a side-sleeping position throughout the night. This can involve specialized sleep devices or simple techniques that make back-sleeping less comfortable.

While it may sound surprisingly simple, changing sleep position can significantly reduce breathing interruptions for certain people.

Best for:

  • Positional obstructive sleep apnea
  • People whose symptoms are worse when sleeping on their back

4. EPAP Devices

EPAP stands for expiratory positive airway pressure, and these devices work differently from CPAP machines.

Instead of pushing air into the airway, EPAP devices create gentle resistance when you breathe out. This back pressure helps keep the airway from collapsing while you sleep.

They’re typically small and sit just inside the nostrils, making them far less bulky than traditional CPAP equipment.

Because EPAP devices are simple and portable, some people prefer them as a travel-friendly alternative to larger sleep apnea machines.

Best for:

  • Mild obstructive sleep apnea
  • Snoring
  • People looking for a small, mask-free option

5. Weight loss & lifestyle changes

For many people, sleep apnea is closely linked to body weight.

Extra weight—especially around the neck—can put pressure on the airway and increase the chances that it collapses during sleep. That’s why weight loss is often recommended as part of a broader treatment plan.

Lifestyle changes that may help improve sleep apnea symptoms include:

  • Losing excess weight
  • Exercising regularly
  • Reducing alcohol intake
  • Avoiding sedatives before bed

6. Myofunctional Therapy

Myofunctional therapy focuses on strengthening the muscles in the tongue, throat, and mouth through targeted exercises.

These exercises aim to improve muscle tone and tongue posture, which can help keep the airway more stable during sleep.

The therapy is typically guided by trained specialists and involves practicing specific exercises daily over several weeks or months.

While it’s still considered an emerging treatment, some research suggests it may help reduce snoring and mild obstructive sleep apnea.

Best for:

  • Mild sleep apnea
  • Snoring
  • People interested in non-device therapy

7. Treating nasal blockages

Breathing problems during sleep can be made worse by nasal congestion or structural nasal issues.

Conditions like allergies, chronic sinus congestion, or a deviated septum can restrict airflow through the nose, which may contribute to snoring and sleep apnea symptoms.

Treating these underlying issues may help improve nighttime breathing and make other sleep apnea treatments more effective.

Options may include medications, allergy treatments, or procedures to improve nasal airflow.

Best for:

  • People with chronic nasal congestion
  • Those whose sleep apnea symptoms worsen with blocked nasal passages
TreatmentHow It WorksBest For
CPAP machineUses pressurized air to keep the airway open during sleepModerate to severe sleep apnea
Daytime neuromuscular therapyStrengthens tongue muscles to help prevent airway collapseMild sleep apnea or snoring
Oral appliancesMoves the jaw forward to keep the airway openMild to moderate sleep apnea
Positional therapyEncourages side sleeping to reduce airway obstructionPositional sleep apnea
EPAP devicesCreates resistance during exhalation to support the airwayMild sleep apnea or snoring
Lifestyle changesAddresses contributing factors like weight and alcohol useMild sleep apnea or early treatment
SurgeryCorrects structural airway issuesSevere cases or anatomical causes

Are CPAP alternatives actually effective?

While CPAP machines are still considered the gold standard for treating sleep apnea, they’re not the only option—especially for people with milder symptoms. Alternatives like oral appliances, positional therapy, lifestyle changes, and newer treatments that strengthen airway muscles may help improve breathing and sleep quality for the right candidates. The key is finding a solution that feels manageable night after night, since consistency is what ultimately leads to better sleep—and better long-term health.