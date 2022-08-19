 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Love
Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm

Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm

Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
Nervous For A First Date? This Supplement Helps Me Stay Calm

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

August 19, 2022 — 20:42 PM

As a single woman in New York City, I’m no stranger to dating apps—or the nerves that strike right before a first date. Whether I’m testing the waters with an unlikely match or meeting someone who I messaged with for weeks, I inevitably feel butterflies fluttering around in my stomach a few hours before the date is set to start.

Initially I hoped the first date jitters would disappear (or at least drastically dwindle down) with time. But I found even after countless first dates, the anticipation before them never really went away, even if my first date questions had drastically improved. 

Like many, I turned to sipping a glass of wine to ease my tension before a first date started, yet it never really felt like a good habit for my overall well-being. Sure, the Blue Zone diet includes wine and social interaction, but I don’t think drinking a glass of Sauvignon blanc alone before meeting a stranger is quite what those guidelines had in mind. 

Eventually, I knew I needed another tactic, and I realized the best option for evoking calm might already be sitting in my supplements drawer: mindbodygreen’s calm+.*

Why I take calm+.

I had previously used the supplement as a way to support my stress management during the workday, but I never really considered the full potential of calm+. If the 2-capsule dose could help keep me grounded on a busy workday, surely it could promote that same positive mood before a first date.* 

Before my next date with a Portuguese man just back from Lisbon, I decided to test my theory. I took my calm+ and started my pre-date ritual: a shower, a fresh application of makeup, and a ridiculous amount of time selecting an outfit suitable for the location (all accompanied by my favorite tunes).

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

By the end of my routine, I realized that the worry I felt about impressing my date felt less overwhelming. In fact, I was giddy rather than nervous about the night, which was a huge shift in my mood.* 

While there were still some nerves—I was meeting a stranger, after all—I found myself more relaxed throughout the date.* I felt more like myself and less like the alter-ego that often appears on first dates: nervous, uncertain, and a little quiet. 

Although I’d love to lie and say this first date turned into a second, it didn’t. We simply weren’t a match. But I discovered something better: A way to feel more at ease going into a first date.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How calm+ works.

It’s one thing to tell you that a supplement works—it’s another to explain why. The biggest thing to keep in mind is that calm+ takes a multipronged approach to easing everyday stress and fostering a positive mood with three key ingredients: full-spectrum hemp oil, Shoden® ashwagandha, and Bulgarian lavender oil.*

At the heart of the supplement is EU- and USDA-certified organic, full-spectrum European hemp oil. Made from the whole hemp plant, it contains bioactives like phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, which all help modulate the body's stress response and promote calm through the endocannabinoid system or ECS.* (FYI, the ECS is your body’s communication network that’s responsible for homeostasis—so it plays a role in quite a few vital mind and body functions.) 

Add in 240 milligrams Shoden® ashwagandha and you get yet another botanical superpower; there’s clinical evidence supporting the ingredient’s ability to reduce cortisol and DHEA-S.* When paired with Bulgarian lavender oil—which contains high levels of an aromatic compact that promotes calm—the supplement becomes a triple threat for evoking calm.* 

The takeaway.

While dating is a highly personal experience that everyone approaches differently, for many of us a first date can be a nerve-wrecking experience. I've found that taking calm+ is one of the easiest ways to help regulate stress and elicit a calm before I head out the door to a determined location—and I'd recommend it to anyone who is still trying to navigate the chaotic world of dating.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle...

More On This Topic

Love

There Are 4 Types Of Cheating In Relationships: Are You Guilty Of Any Of These?

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
There Are 4 Types Of Cheating In Relationships: Are You Guilty Of Any Of These?
Love

This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Suck At Setting Boundaries, From A Therapist
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? 5 Reasons This Is The Supplement To Take

Sarah Regan
Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? 5 Reasons This Is The Supplement To Take
Spirituality

Turns Out, Dreams About Dogs Can Be Super Important: 5 Ways To Interpret Them

Sarah Regan
Turns Out, Dreams About Dogs Can Be Super Important: 5 Ways To Interpret Them
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman
Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Mental Health

Are You Engaging In Emotional Novocaine? A PhD Explains The Sneaky Signs

Hannah Frye
Are You Engaging In Emotional Novocaine? A PhD Explains The Sneaky Signs
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

The 8 Best Mattresses For Snoring Less (& Snoozing More)

Jamey Powell
The 8 Best Mattresses For Snoring Less (& Snoozing More)
Integrative Health

The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity

Merrell Readman
The Only Multivitamin This Functional Medicine Expert Trusts For Longevity
Integrative Health

Can You Really Drink Too Much Water? We Investigated

Merrell Readman
Can You Really Drink Too Much Water? We Investigated
Home

The Best Essential Oils For Keeping Bugs At Bay + How To Use Them

Emma Loewe
The Best Essential Oils For Keeping Bugs At Bay + How To Use Them
Integrative Health

This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?

Morgan Chamberlain
This Important Longevity Organ Is Often Neglected — Are You Caring For It?
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Healthy Collagen Powder Can Replace Your Chocolate Cravings

Jamie Schneider
No Lie, This Healthy Collagen Powder Can Replace Your Chocolate Cravings
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/calm-plus-supplement-review-dating
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!