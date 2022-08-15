Busy Summer Schedule Drained Your Battery? Recharge With This Weekend Itinerary

Nothing flies by faster than a summer weekend—one concert, barbecue, and patio brunch later and the Sunday Scaries have arrived in record time. So we'll kick off this itinerary by slowing way down and unwinding from the week with some me time. To set the tone for a relaxed weekend, choose a light form of mindful movement to get out of your head and into your body: Go for an easy walk around the park, take a gentle yoga class, or press play on a guided meditation. The first step to recharging is letting go of what depleted you in the first place.