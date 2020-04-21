Not Wearing Makeup During Quarantine, But Still Breakout Out? Here's Why

In times like these, zits may be the least of your worries—there are certainly much more pressing matters to be concerned about. That being said, the way you feel about your skin is significant. And if you find yourself breaking out right now or more than you're used to, it might be bothering you.

This is probably especially true if you are using this time to skip makeup and load up on homemade masks, “spa” treatments, or the like. After all, isn’t skipping makeup supposed to stop breakouts? What gives?