And from an evolutionary standpoint, our brains are hardwired to associate sweeter, starchier, or fattier tastes with more calories. “If a fruit tastes sweeter, it has more calories. If a piece of meat tastes richer and fattier, it has more calories,” Schatzker adds. This credible relationship between flavors and calories is a significant part of what makes your brain feel satisfied. So when you eat food that contains artificial sweeteners or thickeners to mimic that sensorial experience, it tastes like it has more calories than it actually does (that’s the whole point of low-calorie, ultra-processed foods). That’s the “brain-fooling” part of the equation, says Schatzker.

But your brain cannot be fooled for long: “It does this second level of analysis,” he says. “It goes: ‘I thought I was getting calories that tasted sweet or rich and creamy, and I didn't get the calories.” And what does the brain do when that happens? It makes us want to eat more.

Allow him to explain further: “The brain is programmed by evolution to avoid a low. So if these sensory cues for nutrition become uncertain, the brain responds by saying, ‘I better get more calories, because I just can't be sure, and I don't want to get ripped off.’”