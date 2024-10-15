Now, if you don't have the time or energy to make this method part of your regular routine, you do have another option: "When rinsing out your conditioner, instead of rinsing it out completely, dilute your hair with water little by little until you've got about 5% of the product left in the hair," Ahmed says. You can even cup some water into your palms and scrunch your curls as you rinse, a technique known as the "squish to condish" method.