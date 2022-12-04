This Blush Hack Can Seriously Change The Shape Of Your Face

For all my contour novices out there: You can totally sculpt your cheekbones using blush. ​​"Contouring" really just means carving out certain regions of your face, which you can accomplish with a variety of makeup products—including, yes, a deeper shade of rose.

Recently, I watched Youthforia founder Fiona Chan demonstrate her go-to contour method during a Zoom event with the brand, and it has truly changed my everyday makeup routine (so much so that I wrote about it for November’s Talk Of The Team!). It’s so easy (just four strokes, promise) yet makes a huge difference.