The study included more than 6,100 adults with a median age of 62. Researchers gave participants detailed dental exams to determine the severity of their gum disease, also known as periodontitis. They then compared those findings with two markers commonly used to evaluate kidney health: estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which measures how well the kidneys filter waste, and urinary albumin, an early sign that the kidneys may be leaking protein.