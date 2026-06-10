The Surprising Connection Between Your Gums & Your Ovaries
When most people think about fertility, they think about hormones.
Maybe it's age. Maybe it's nutrition, stress, sleep, or environmental toxins. But oral health? That's probably not making the list.
And yet, scientists have spent the past several years uncovering connections between the mouth and nearly every major system in the body. Gum disease has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline, and pregnancy complications. When inflammation becomes chronic, the effects can travel far beyond the place where it began.
A new study1 adds another piece to that puzzle. Researchers found that chronic inflammation in the mouth triggered biological changes in the ovaries that affected egg quality, follicle development, and ultimately fertility. The research was conducted in mice, so it doesn't prove the same thing happens in humans. But it offers one of the clearest explanations yet for how oral health could influence reproductive health.
How oral inflammation impacts the ovaries
To investigate the connection, researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem created a mouse model of chronic oral inflammation associated with dental implants. The goal wasn't simply to see whether inflammation affected fertility. Researchers wanted to understand the biological pathway connecting the two.
After inducing chronic inflammation in the mouth, they measured immune activity throughout the body, including in the lymph nodes, spleen, and ovaries. They also assessed ovarian tissue, egg quality, follicle development, and birth rates.
What makes this study particularly interesting is that the researchers followed the inflammatory signal itself. Rather than assuming inflammation remained localized to the mouth, they tracked how the immune response spread through the body and influenced reproductive tissues.
Chronic oral inflammation linked to lower egg quality & birth rates
One of the most interesting findings was just how far the effects of oral inflammation appeared to travel.
Researchers observed elevated inflammatory markers in the ovaries, along with changes in ovarian immune cell populations. They also found increased oxidative damage within ovarian tissue, a process that can harm cells and impair normal function.
These biological changes appeared to have meaningful consequences. Mice exposed to chronic oral inflammation produced lower-quality eggs, experienced disrupted follicle development, and had lower live birth rates compared to controls.
One of the most fascinating findings involved the eggs themselves. Researchers found evidence of DNA damage and epigenetic changes that resembled patterns typically seen with reproductive aging.
In other words, chronic inflammation appeared to create some of the same cellular changes associated with an aging reproductive system.
Egg quality often matters just as much as egg quantity when it comes to fertility. While age remains the strongest predictor of reproductive decline, this study suggests chronic inflammation may be another factor influencing how healthy eggs function over time.
The importance of oral health
Before anyone rushes to schedule an emergency dental cleaning, it's important to keep the study in perspective. This research was conducted in mice, not humans. However, the findings align with a growing body of evidence suggesting oral health plays a larger role in whole-body health than many of us appreciate.
Your mouth isn't isolated from the rest of your body. Chronic gum inflammation can release inflammatory molecules into circulation, influencing distant tissues and organs. Previous research has connected periodontal disease with cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance, adverse pregnancy outcomes, and other chronic conditions.
This study raises the possibility that fertility belongs on that list as well.
The takeaway
Think of oral health as one more way to reduce unnecessary inflammation in the body. That means staying on top of routine dental visits, brushing and flossing consistently, and paying attention to signs that something may be off. Bleeding gums, persistent bad breath, gum recession, or chronic irritation are signs of ongoing inflammation that deserve attention.
If you're planning to conceive, it may also be worth treating dental care with the same level of importance you give nutrition, exercise, sleep, and prenatal health.
Rather than creating another thing to worry about, these findings offer another reminder that small, foundational health habits matter. Taking care of your oral health isn't a guarantee of fertility, but it is one more way to support your overall health and potentially reduce a source of chronic inflammation that often goes overlooked.