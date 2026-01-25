Targeted exercises, including orofacial myofunctional therapy, can retrain tongue posture, enhance muscle function, and even improve symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea, making it a powerful tool for adults and children alike. Pairing therapy with orthodontic solutions like Invisalign can amplify results by creating proper alignment that allows the tongue to sit where it should. Or if you are looking for more information about your overall oral health, including your enamel and gums, you can visit a professional to try their iTero™ Dental Scanners.