When my patient Ruby came to see me, she was thirty-two, healthy, and her cycles were regular, occurring every twenty-eight to twenty-nine days. She could easily detect ovulation with CMM and a temperature shift, and she and her husband had no problem having intercourse. But when she’d seen her doctor, she was told they needed to be trying to conceive for a year before having fertility testing. So, they’d kept trying. After another six months, Ruby still wasn’t pregnant.