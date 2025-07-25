Advertisement
IVF Can Be Emotionally & Physically Taxing: 5 Things That Can Help
In the U.S., IVF use has more than doubled over the past decade and now accounts for approximately 2.6% of all births annually, according to a report from The Society of Reproductive Medicine. In total, IV has helped conceive more than 10 million babies globally—helping parents of all kinds realize their dream of starting a family.
IVF can be a miracle for the families who find success—but that doesn’t mean it comes easy. The journey to parenthood can be long, emotionally draining, and physically taxing. And for far too many women, it can also be incredibly isolating.
Recently, I spoke with Jessel Taank, entrepreneur and star of The Real Housewives of New York City, about why she decided to open up about her IVF experience on national television—and how she’s using her platform to create more support for others going through it.
“IVF gave me the family I had always dreamed of, but the journey was far from easy,” said Taank, a mother of twins, in a statement with Fertility Out Loud. “By sharing my experience, I hope to help other women feel seen, supported, and empowered to speak openly about theirs.”
Here, what she’s learned about IVF, caring for herself, and motherhood.
Today is World IVF Day
Learn from other women’s stories
“I truly believe that hearing other women’s stories—what worked for them, what didn’t—was my main source of comfort while going through it,” she says.
“I spent a lot of time deep in Reddit forums, reading about medications, dosages, protocols—all the details people were kind enough to share. But you really have to dig for that information; it’s not all in one place,” she says.
This is why she was so compelled to work with Fertility Out Loud—she wants to help create a resource she didn’t have at the time.
“That’s what something like Fertility Out Loud offers: a space to share stories and realize you’re not alone. You’re one of so many women going through the same thing,” she says.
What is Fertility Out Loud?
Stay informed & do research
IVF may be becoming increasingly more accessible, but for many it’s still shrouded in mystery. This lack of information can mean women going through it feel they don’t have the resources they need to feel empowered.
“There was a massive lack of information when I was going through the process. You put so much trust in doctors and people in the medical field—you assume they know what they’re doing and take what they say at face value,” says Taank.
“I didn’t do my own research, and that’s one of my biggest regrets,” she says. “If you go into that office armed with information, you’re in a position to actually change the outcome of your IVF cycle. I truly believe that.”
Physicians, too, encourage you to come armed with information about your options. After all, knowledge is power.
“If you're experiencing it, know you are not alone. It’s important to understand your options, ask informed questions, and feel confident in the decisions you’re making. Access to credible information and a strong support system can make a meaningful difference,” says top physician Lucky Sekhon, M.D., reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist with Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) of New York, in a statement as a partnership with Fertility Out Loud.
Care for your body holistically
Early on in her journey, Taank asked a question that many women do: Does nutrition or lifestyle actually impact IVF outcomes?
“I asked my first IVF doctor if diet, nutrition, and vitamin intake affected the results of the cycle, and the answer was ‘no.’ That was a huge mistake to listen to, because I truly believe things like sleep, hydration, and overall lifestyle directly affect egg quality and how your body responds to the hormones and medications,” says Taank.
Her experience taught her the hard way: taking a whole-body approach to fertility isn’t just helpful—it’s essential.
“There are so many nutritional and holistic practices that can support your body during IVF, but that knowledge isn’t widely shared,” says Taank. “I’d say yes, work with your IVF doctor—but also get support from a holistic practitioner who can recommend the right vitamins and minerals for your body.”
Make space for disappointments & setbacks
IVF often asks you to let go of control—and that’s no small ask.
“I’m so used to being in control of results. If you work hard, you get what you want—that’s how I was brought up,” says Taank. “But with IVF, the outcome isn’t guaranteed, and that was the most taxing part for me: knowing that no matter what I do, the results are going to be what they are. There’s nothing I can do to change that.”
It’s a mental shift many high-achieving women struggle with—and one that can feel especially disorienting in such an emotional context.
“The first few rounds, I felt really defeated because I wasn’t seeing success. It shook me—I was just so unfamiliar with that feeling,” says Taank. “We’d already been trying naturally for a year with no luck, so I was already frustrated. You put a lot of faith in IVF because it’s science, and you think the outcome will be different. But when it doesn’t work, it really takes you by surprise.”
Stay true to yourself
The process of IVF and the journey into motherhood can be a disorienting time—one marked by massive identity shifts. As any new mother discovers: It often feels like you’ve lost pieces of yourself along the way.
“Socializing, meeting new people, and networking is really important to me. As a woman, you don’t want to lose your identity when you have kids—you want to stay true to who you are and keep nurturing your interests and hobbies in whatever way you can,” she says.
How Taank manages? She leans on one of the most important well-being tools humans have: Each other. Research shows that spending time socializing doesn’t just improve mood—it has noticeable health benefits like lower cortisol, improved cardiovascular health, and improved longevity markers.
“I make sure to give myself space for at least one or two dinners out during the week. It’s important to keep growing—you don’t want to stay stuck in a rut,” she says. “Personal growth matters, too.”
The takeaway
IVF is a powerful tool, but it comes with complexity, cost, and emotional weight. But being informed, staying connected, and caring for yourself holistically can make all the difference. Whether you’re considering IVF, in the thick of it, or reflecting on the experience, know this: You’re not alone—and you deserve support that meets your whole self.