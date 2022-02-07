According to Ferira, any supplement brand that uses the term "pharmaceutical-grade" to describe its ingredients is questionable. See, there’s a major myth that the supplement industry is unregulated by the FDA—this is entirely false. The FDA actually has very stringent rules (a breakdown of those rules here) in terms of what claims are legally allowed on supplement labels: Within these boundaries, foods are unique from dietary supplements, which are unique from over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, which are unique from prescription pharmaceutical drugs. Each category has its own lane, with a bucket of procedures to follow and claims they should and should not use—so when pharmaceutical language makes its way to dietary supplements (like a multi), it's crossing into another lane without a metaphorical blinker, and well, in driving and otherwise, that's just plain dangerous.

"That is blurring a line," Ferira says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "And in the United States, the laws have quite clearly drawn lines. She continues, "I would say that's a red flag. Like in a relationship, [I would] just move on."