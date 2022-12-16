If you're finding your go-to sleep strategy is giving you nightmares, allow us to introduce mindbodygreen's pioneering sleep formula, sleep support+. The non-hormonal and non-habit forming capsules offer magnesium bisglycinate, along with relaxing jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA®, for a supplement that promotes a steady state of relaxation, as well as deep and restorative sleep.*

Personally, I can attest to this supplement's sleep-enhancing qualities. When I take it, I notice my dreams are indeed more vivid, but never nightmarish, which leads me to believe I'm sleeping more soundly.* But don't just take my word for it; Here's what happy customers are saying about how sleep support+ has improved their sleep—and their dreams.